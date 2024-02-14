Kyle Lowry's 76ers debut will have to wait until after the All-Star break.

Kyle Lowry is joining the Philadelphia 76ers for the rest of his 2023-24 season. The 37-year-old is the latest addition to a Sixers team looking to stay afloat in the Eastern Conference amid Joel Embiid's recovery from a meniscus injury.

Lowry officially joined the 76ers on Tuesday after it was rumored all throughout the final days of the trade deadline that he would be signing in Philly. Although the move is official, fans will have to wait to see the newest Sixer in action.

The 76ers said that Lowry is continuing his return-to-play ramp-up and will join the team after the All-Star break. While it would have been amusing for his Philly tenure to begin with a revenge game against the Miami Heat at the Wells Fargo Center, he has been ruled out for the game as he prepares to contribute for the rest of the season.

In 37 games with the Heat this season, Lowry averaged 8.2 points, 4.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from deep. He was traded to the Charlotte Hornets, along with a 2027 first-round pick, for Terry Rozier. He was bought out of his contract this past Sunday.

The 76ers are still acclimating Buddy Hield and Cam Payne into their roster but will have to rely on them and Tyrese Maxey heavily for one more game until the break. Embiid, Tobias Harris, De'Anthony Melton, Nico Batum and Robert Covington have already been ruled out for the matchup with the Heat, too.

Kyle Lowry will wear No. 7 with the Sixers. Mo Bamba will change his number to No. 5, the number he wore his first several years in the NBA with the Orlando Magic.