Kyle Lowry will wear number seven regardless of your feelings.

Earlier this week, shockwaves were sent throughout the NBA landscape when it was announced that point guard Kyle Lowry would be signing with the Philadelphia 76ers for the remainder of the season. Lowry originally hails from Philadelphia and signed with the 76ers after reaching a buyout agreement with the Charlotte Hornets, the team he was traded to by the Miami Heat in exchange for Terry Rozier.

Now, it has been revealed that Lowry will actually be taking the number seven jersey previously worn by 76ers big man Mo Bamba, who will be switching to number five going forward, per Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.

Needless to say, fans on X were a bit perplexed by the move.

Some hilariously chimed in on the impact that Bamba has been able to make during his short stint with Philadelphia thus far this season.

mo bamba better get both numbers retired — Prada (@prada_nba) February 14, 2024

Others wondered whether new Mo Bamba jerseys, featuring his new number, will be going on sale anytime soon.

does this mean i have to buy a new mo bamba jersey — 𝕞𝕞𝟘💰 (@maxeymiddy) February 14, 2024

Jersey number aside, Kyle Lowry figures to provide a crucial veteran presence for a 76ers team that is currently trying to stay afloat in the crowded Eastern Conference playoff picture as they deal with the injury to star big man Joel Embiid. Lowry played a surprisingly crucial role in the Heat's run all the way to the NBA Finals less than a year ago, and still possesses the veteran savvy and occasional shotmaking ability that does not diminish even as his athleticism has declined.