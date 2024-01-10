As trade rumors surround the 76ers, Nick Nurse is looking to keep his players focused on the game.

CAMDEN, N.J. — The Philadelphia 76ers are bound to undergo another roster shake-up during the 2023-24 season. After trading away James Harden for a return that sets them up with more assets and flexibility, the Sixers are ready to make a splash. Given Daryl Morey's track record of midseason deals and how close Joel Embiid and company are to title contention, it would be shocking for there to be no activity from Philly.

But making a trade, even of marginal size, would mean having to again remake the rotation and integrate new players. It would also mean disrupting a team that has meshed and performed quite well so far. While not a reason to prevent going for an upgrade, it's something to consider.

Nick Nurse knows that trade rumors are impossible to ignore. As the head coach, he does what he can to help his players keep their focus on the game.

“I think it's always difficult and I think that you really just gotta zero in day-to-day with them and try to get them to quiet some of that stuff,” Nurse said after the 76ers' Tuesday practice. “Like, once you get in here, man, you gotta focus. Like, here's your chance. You're on the court and you're trying to get better and you're trying to figure things out.”

The 76ers have stayed busy in practice, especially after a two-game skid that inspired Nurse to ignite some more urgency in the team. Morey has surely been busy himself looking at what players will be available for trade. The ingredients are there for a trade and none of that is lost on Nurse.

“And it's not that easy because I think that people talk about us as being a team that could. We've got assets, we've got expiring contracts, we'll be talking,” Nurse said. “So, it's not like it's not out there every single day that this team's gonna be making some moves. And that can't be easy for anybody. Imagine if we were all sitting around wondering if we were gonna be packing up our stuff any day now, right?”

The 76ers' next game is against a team they could be making a move with: the Atlanta Hawks. Guys like Dejounte Murray and/or Bogdan Bogdanovic could land in Philly as Atlanta looks to shake things up. Thursday, February 8 marks the day when Philly will have its final roster to try for another playoff run.