Nick Nurse discussed the next steps for Robert Covington’s recovery from a knee injury.

CAMDEN, N.J. — Robert Covington has yet to take the court for the Philadelphia 76ers since the calendar turned to 2024. The veteran forward has dealt with an injury to his left knee that has kept him out of seven straight games. While he is still going to miss a few more, his potential return is on the horizon.

76ers head coach Nick Nurse said that Covington did not participate in the Sixers' practice on Thursday. He said that Covington's knee has swelled on and off but that it has been down for a few days now. As the team gears up for a road back-to-back against the Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets, Covington will stay behind for his recovery process.

“We know he's not making the trip but he is doing a lot of stuff now,” Nurse said. “So I would say he should be right around the corner. We're hoping to get a good eval after this trip and hopefully, he'll be ready to go by then. But that's hopeful.”

Covington has averaged just 4.5 points per game with the Sixers since being included in the (most recent) James Harden blockbuster. But his spectacular defense and three-point shooting ability have made him a valuable role player for Philly in his second stint with the team.

Along with Robert Covington, De’Anthony Melton has also been ruled out for the 76ers' two road games due to a lumbar spine stress response and did not practice on Thursday. Danuel House Jr. fully participated in practice after missing the Sixers' last game with a lumbar spine contusion. Mo Bamba (right knee fat pad impingement) was also inactive from practice along with Covington and Melton while Jaden Springer (right ankle tendinitis) was a partial participant.