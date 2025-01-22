The Denver Nuggets and the Philadelphia 76ers squared off in Denver on Tuesday night in a rivalry game, but one part of the rivalry was missing. 76ers star Joel Embiid missed this game due to his knee injury that he has been managing throughout the season, so Nikola Jokic was the only superstar big man on the floor.

During the game, which the Nuggets easily ran away with in a 144-109 rout, the Nuggets fans sarcastically wondered where the 76ers' star was at.

Embiid hasn't played a road game in Denver since November of 2019 due to injury, rest or other reasons, and Nuggets fans have routinely trolled the 2022-23 NBA MVP about his continued absences. The 76ers don't come back o Denver this season, but they do face off with the Nuggets on Jan. 31, so fans will hopefully get a chance to see the two superstars face off then.

Without Embiid in the lineup to be a deterrent for Jokic, the three-time MVP took full advantage. Jokic finished with another triple-double, his fourth in a row, with 27 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in 30 minutes. He didn't have to play very much of the fourth quarter due to the lopsided score and Nuggets fans will be thrilled to see Jokic get some much deserved rest.

The Nuggets are quietly playing some of their best basketball of the season lately, as they have won three games in a row and eight of their last 10 to firmly cement themselves as one of the top four seeds in the Western Conference.

On the other hand, the 76ers continue to spiral out of control with their stars in and out of the lineup. Tyrese Maxey and Paul George both played in this game for Philadelphia, but it wasn't enough to even be competitive against a hot Nuggets squad. The 76ers have now lost seven games in a row and are just 15-27 on the season, which is an outcome that even the most pessimistic pundits would not have predicted coming into the season.

Part of the reason for the struggles is that Embiid has only been able to play in 13 games this season due to that knee injury. Philadelphia Is 7-6 when Embiid has been on the floor and has won six of the last seven of those games, so there's reason to believe that they can climb back up in the standings if Embiid can stay on the court. If not, however, a nightmare season has a chance to continue getting worse.