Although the Philadelphia 76ers signed Paul George in free agency, the expectations were high from Brian Windhorst. After a Big 3 of Joel Embiid, an emerging Tyrese Maxey, and George, much of the conversation was about competing for an NBA championship. However, an abrupt start put a halt on any kind of momentum.

Windhorst explained on The Hoop Collective Podcast about how this season ranks as being one of the worst in league history.

“This is on the horizon of being one of the worst disasters for a season in the modern era of the NBA,” Windhorst said. “I don’t know if I would quite say it’s Lakers when they got Dwight Howard and Steve Nash, this is going to be fun, because I don’t think that was quite the same.

“There is no Kobe on this roster but like this was the champions of the off-season. Like let’s go, let's compete with the Celtics and you know we’re having conversations about their Top 6 protected pick. This is a Grade A disaster that’s unfolding here in Philly.”

Brian Windhorst thinks the 76ers are another level of bad

The talent is evident on a stacked 76ers team. However, these points per game and statistics tell a different story. For instance, George has one of the worst scoring averages of his career. He's averaging 17.2 points, the first time he’s been under 20 points since 2014.

Conversely, Embiid has missed ample time this season. The two superstars' absences have left Maxey to essentially carry the team by himself. While he's filled the void the best he can, missing two All-Stars and even two All-NBA players doesn't make matters any easier.

The 76ers are in an odd position. They want to compete for the playoffs but don't want to risk it and lose out on their Top 6 protected draft pick. That pick would go to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Still, there are plenty of elements that have brewed an underwhelming season for Philadelphia.

The 76ers have their franchise piece with Maxey. However, the expectation was to compete with teams like the Celtics, the New York Knicks, and now Cleveland Cavaliers. Now, it's a matter of either scrapping for the playoffs or even tanking to protect their draft pick.

At the end of the day, it's a tough situation for the 76ers. Windhorst's criticisms are telling of the franchise's success this season. Unless there's an instant turn around, his remarks could come true.