The Philadelphia 76ers have been trudging through a disappointing season after they were supposed to be a contender in the Eastern Conference following the signing of Paul George in free agency. But instead, the team has looked far from a title contender, with Paul George making comments about playing center that are sure to raise 76ers fans eyebrows.

Following the 76ers’ loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, Paul George made comments about not being too thrilled playing center in small-ball lineups.

“It’s different. I’m used to scrapping and running around and chasing and fighting through screens,” George said. “To be honest, I’m bored playing the five. It just doesn’t do enough for me. But, I think, being mindful of my ability to clog the middle and kind of help, cut off passing lanes and driving lanes and kind of battle with the bigs, is what Nick [Nurse] sees in that style. But again, I enjoy chasing the little guys and matching up against wing offensive players.”

While the comments probably weren’t said in the best way, it is important to note that George acknowledged Nick Nurse’s reasoning for playing him at center due to his versatile skill-set.

Paul George on the 76ers

When the 76ers signed George, it was expected that they would be among the contenders in the Eastern Conference. They had their own version of a Big 3 with George teaming up with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

But all three players have dealt with injury issues this season, and the 76ers haven’t played many games with all three in the lineup. During their most recent loss to the Pelicans, Embiid did not suit up. It was the 23rd game that Embiid has missed this season due to injury, and his third straight.

This season, George has appeared in 25 games for the 76ers, at a little over 32 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 16.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals with splits of 41.7 percent shooting from the field, 34.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

His points per game are his lowest in the past nine seasons. His field goal percentage is also his lowest in the same amount of time. Overall, he just hasn’t had the impact that was expected when the 76ers signed him.

The 76ers are currently 15-21 and in 11th place in the East standings. There is obviously still time for them to make a surge in the standings, but it’s got to come sooner rather than later.