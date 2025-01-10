Joel Embiid will miss his third straight game and 23rd overall this season, as the Philadelphia 76ers (15-20) prepare to face the incoming New Orleans Pelicans (7-31) without their star center. He seemed to be trending in the right direction after returning to practice on Thursday, but his left foot sprain is obviously still a concern.

The former MVP started weathering injury troubles long before he even made his NBA debut, but the 2024-25 campaign has especially been tough to predict. No one can confidently determine when Embiid will take the court until game day arrives, such is the plight of the injury-prone big man.

Fans want to see the best players in action on a regular basis, and the 30-year-old Cameroon native is undoubtedly one of the top talents in the NBA when at full force. He has the hardware to prove it. Hence, it is dissatisfying to see the trajectory his career is currently taking. As Embiid's medical history expands, the number of dominant years or displays he has left likely decreases.

This sad saga affects many within the industry, but others find it difficult to pity the man for too long.

76ers' Joel Embiid can rub some people the wrong way

“Embiid has a lot of bad injury luck and plays through pain so you feel sympathy for him for that,” an anonymous executive said, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst. “But sometimes he acts so entitled that it goes away.”

Ouch. It is no secret that the 2023 All-NBA First-Team selection is one of the more polarizing players in The Association. There are plenty of fans who consider him to be a bit of a diva or martyr. When Tyrese Maxey held a meeting earlier in the season and reportedly called out Embiid for his consistent tardiness, the critics doubled down. There is little time to dissect the face of the franchise's personality, though. At least right now.

The 76ers are fighting for an NBA Play-In Tournament slot, sitting one game behind the 10th-place Chicago Bulls. The big three, which is rounded out by Paul George, began to develop strong on-court chemistry at the end of 2024 and led the team to a season-high four-game winning streak. Embiid's latest injury setback could halt Philadelphia's momentum once more.

Neither the Sixers' front office nor head coach Nick Nurse have the luxury to save Joel Embiid for the playoffs. If he is not able to play a majority of the remaining games, the team might have to brace itself for an uncomfortably long offseason, one that will include some tough questions.

Embiid is averaging 24.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 block in 2024-25. He will watch from the sidelines as the 76ers take on the Pelicans in the Wells Fargo Center on Friday night.