Paul George is officially a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. He will wear No. 8 with the Sixers as he teams up with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

“I’m so excited to join this storied franchise with such a passionate fan base! I can’t wait to be a part of such a talented team and get to work to bring a championship to Philadelphia!” George said in the 76ers' official announcement of his signing. He will reportedly sign a four-year deal worth $212 million.

George teased the reveal of his new jersey number on the latest episode of Podcast P, wearing his new jersey. With the Sixers' announcement including his new number, the show will instead share the backstory behind it.

The 76ers are adding a fantastic three-point shooter, strong scorer and versatile defender in George, who leaves the Los Angeles Clippers after five years. The star trio of him, Embiid and Maxey is among the very best in all of basketball. Although it will take much more to compete for the title, George is a huge upgrade — and the best one that Philly could have reasonably made this offseason.

“We are thrilled to welcome Paul George to the Philadelphia 76ers. Paul is an elite wing on both ends of the floor who fits perfectly with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey,” 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said in the team’s announcement. “His dedication, hard work, and impressive career to date have him well on his way to the Hall of Fame. We are excited about the impact he will have as we strive to bring another championship to Philadelphia.”

Not only will the 76ers bring in George but they will add another new (projected) starter in Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin. With Kelly Oubre Jr. projected to be the fifth starter, Philly is going to have an athletic, talented lineup around Embiid. Even if could benefit immensely from more high-level playmaking and size, this lineup should be one of the best in the NBA.

George has been one of basketball's premier three-point shooters in his career, averaging 3.1 made triples per game while shooting 39.7 percent from deep over his last five seasons. He is one of just seven players to make three triples per game and shoot above 39 percent in that time and is the tallest player on that shortlist.

“I am excited to welcome Paul and his family to the Philadelphia 76ers,” team owner Josh Harris said in the team’s statement. “Paul is one of the most talented and accomplished two-way players in the NBA and we believe he is a tremendous fit alongside Joel and Tyrese. As we work to deliver an NBA title to our fans, our team got better, stronger and more dangerous with his arrival.”

George wore No. 24 to start his NBA career and at Fresno State because of Kobe Bryant. With the 76ers having that number retired for Bobby Jones and his previous No. 13 retired for Wilt Chamberlain, PG will wear a brand new uniform number on his new team.