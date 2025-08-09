Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen revealed something many might not have known about how he discovered Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Before his first season with Jacksonville, the team's new head coach watched his starting QB play in high school. With Coen working with Lawrence and rookie Travis Hunter ahead of the 2025 NFL season, Liam discussed his history with Trevor.

Coen has high hopes for Lawrence, he said, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“High expectations. I've actually watched him play as a freshman in high school live,” Coen said. “When I was on the road recruiting, I wasn't recruiting him; I was at Brown University — got an opportunity to follow his career over the last few years from afar. When you get to know him and hear the humility that he has for his approach, and the way that he knows that he has something to prove. That he wants to prove. That ultimately, he can go in, and he's shown glimpses of it.

“He's obviously led one of the best ever playoff comebacks in NFL history. He's mentally and physically tough. And now, it's about helping in a lot of different ways to be able to give him the best opportunity to have success,” Coen concluded.

Then, the conversation shifted to Hunter.

“For Travis, it's very normal. It's kind of what he's been used to. For us, this has been an organizational decision in a lot of ways where everybody, as you saw, during practice, has to be on board,” Coen said. “It's been a challenge, but it's been a fun challenge to say, OK, this worked. Maybe we need to tweak this. Hey, you can't give them too many days on the opposite side without going on the other.

“Just little things of learning throughout this process, but the guy just works. He has stamina. He can go, and he wants to keep going,” Coen concluded.

With the #Jaguars kicking off the preseason tonight, here’s our @nflnetwork interview with new coach Liam Coen on the plan for Travis Hunter, Trevor Lawrence and more: pic.twitter.com/NmGu4wmKIV — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 9, 2025

Coen says a sit-down with Hunter as a staff helped them understand what he'd been through at Colorado to get a better understanding of what he's accustomed to.

Trevor Lawrence on his health ahead of Jaguars' 2025 season

Ahead of his fifth season, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is healthy and eager to lead his team to a deep postseason run. Lawrence hasn't felt this healthy in a long time.

“It’s the first time I’ve been healthy in a long time. … And now, finally feeling like myself, finally feel like I’m back to ripping it,” Lawrence said.

The Jaguars will host the Steelers in their preseason opener on Saturday.