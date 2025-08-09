Carolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is giving his opinion about the boxing technique of one of his teammates. Panthers wideout Xavier Legette was ejected from the team's Friday night preseason game against the Cleveland Browns. Legette got into a fight with Browns defensive back Rayshawn Jenkins.

McMillan says Legette can hold his own in a fight.

“I’ll give him some credit. He’s got them mitts,” McMillan said about Legette, per Panthers reporter Sheena Quick.

TMac on Xavier Legette’s hands: “I’ll give him some credit. He’s got them mitts.” 🥊 pic.twitter.com/Ps6mNu1beH — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) August 9, 2025

The Panthers ended up losing to Cleveland, 30-10. Jenkins, like Legette, was thrown out of the contest. The two players got physical downfield during a Panthers running play in the first quarter.

Panthers didn't have a good night against the Browns

Article Continues Below

Carolina didn't look too sharp overall against Cleveland. The defense was knocked around by Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, along with others.

Panthers coach Dave Canales was not pleased with Legette's behavior on the play. “I was right in front of it,” Canales said, per NFL.com. “We ask our receivers to finish the play with hands on. He had his hands on the guy the whole time through the echo of the whistle. The guy swung and chopped his arms down, and Xavier just kind of held on to his jersey. Then they started exchanging punches. You can't do that, neither side, both guys got ejected, rightly so. We can't have that as a part of our game.