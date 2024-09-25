Although the cornerstones of the Philadelphia 76ers' roster are in place for the 2024-25 season and beyond, they made an additional roster move right before training camp begins, signing former Golden State Warriors guard Lester Quinones.

The Sixers will sign Quinones to a two-way deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, who noted that the guard will compete for a roster spot. He played college ball at Memphis for three years and appeared in 41 games with the Golden State Warriors over the last two seasons, averaging 4.2 points per game in 10.0 minutes.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the 76ers were interested in Quinones in July. The 6-foot-5 native of Brentwood, New York turns 24 years old in November. Quinones' ability to shoot threes appealed to the 76ers, who will have to make a corresponding move to bring him in. He recently worked out with Klay Thompson, who he surely learned some pointers from during his time in Golden State.

76ers sign Lester Quinones right before training camp

In 33 total G League games with the Warriors' affiliate, Quinones shot 36.5 percent from deep on 7.3 attempts per game, playing 30.6 minutes per contest. Roughly half of his field-goal attempts came from behind the line. In the NBA, 92 of his 146 field goals have been threes and he has converted 37.0 percent of those looks. Wherever he ends up in Philly’s organization, his high-volume shooting will give him a shot at earning playing time.

The Sixers have their three two-way slots taken up with Jeff Dowtin Jr., a holdover from last season, and rookies Justin Edwards and David Jones. They could convert one of these players to a standard deal since they have an open roster spot but will probably choose instead to waive one of them, keep them around with their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, and retain that open roster spot.

The 76ers will have training camp in the Bahamas as they prepare for a massive 2024-25 season.