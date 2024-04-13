The Philadelphia 76ers have signed undrafted rookie Ricky Council IV to a standard contract, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
“The Philadelphia 76ers are converting two-way G/F Ricky Council IV on a new four-year, $7.4 million NBA contract,” the insider reported. “Adds $864K in new money this season. CEO Adie von Gontard of Young Money APAA negotiated deal.”
The Sixers had one more roster spot available on their 15-man roster and used it to sign Council, a 6-foot-6 wing who has gotten better over the course of the season and can make an impact on both sides of the floor. While it’s uncertain how much playing time he will see in the postseason, Council's contract getting converted just ahead of the deadline for playoff rosters being finalized means he will be available to play if needed.
After two seasons at Wichita State and one at Arkansas, Council signed a two-way contract with the 76ers on the night of the 2023 NBA Draft. After briefly getting waived and signing another two-way deal, the 22-year-old spent the beginning of the 2023-24 season in the G League with the Delaware Blue Coats. He has been up with the Sixers for a big chunk of the season amid their many injuries.
Ricky Council IV makes most of opportunity with 76ers
In 30 games with the 76ers this season, Council has averaged 5.7 points in 9.3 minutes over 30 games.. His athleticism on the wing and improvements as a three-point shooter make him a nice change-of-pace option for Nick Nurse to throw into games. While much of his minutes have come in garbage time, he has shown time and time again that he can hang with NBA-level competition.
When he has played significant minutes, Council has shown to be an impactful player. His aggression driving into the paint often results in emphatic dunks or trips to the free-throw line. With a free-throw attempt rate of .645, he draws fouls at a rate that’s right in line with superstars like teammate Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo. His size allows him to guard a bevy of opponents and fight for rebounds well.
The 76ers recently signed Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a standard contract, ensuring that the 26-year-old guard who had previous experience playing under Nurse would be available for the playoffs if needed. Players under two-way contracts are ineligible for the play-in or the playoffs. Now, with Council, Philly has taken a pair of two-way players and added them to the bench of their postseason roster.