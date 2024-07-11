Tobias Harris' days with the Philadelphia 76ers ended when the team swung a huge deal for Paul George, leaving Harris to depart for the Detroit Pistons. After five full seasons with the Sixers, he's heading back to a familiar destination.

Harris' tenure with the 76ers will mostly be remembered for his contract — fans everywhere have pointed to it as one of the most random max contracts ever — and his failures on the court. Although Harris earned the respect of everyone around the organization for his professionalism and willingness to mentor young teammates, the shortcomings in his game kept him from being a star-level player alongside Joel Embiid and the abundance of All-Stars they crossed paths with. Philly fans are perhaps just as happy to see him leave as they are to welcome in George.

Nonetheless, in an Instagram post that features pictures from throughout his days with the 76ers, Harris wrote a heartfelt message to his former team and fan base. He recognized the intense scrutiny he faced and thanked those who stayed loyal to him and the city of Philadelphia as a whole.

“Throughout my time here, I’ve given my heart and soul to this team, this city, and the game I love,” Harris wrote. “Through it all, there have been faithful & loyal fans – ones who have stood by through the highs and the lows, the triumphs and the disappointments. Your unwavering support, passionate cheers, and belief in us have been a constant source of strength and inspiration. Even when the negative voices threatened to drown you out, your love for this team and this city shone through.”

Tobias Harris heads to Pistons after rocky 76ers tenure

When Harris took to Instagram to share his excitement about rejoining the Pistons, some 76ers fans felt upset that he hadn’t thanked them or the team in a social media post. It would have been understandable for Harris to thank his teammates and the franchise privately after facing so much heat from the public. Much of the outrage from fans felt bizarre, anyway. Was it really that important to them that a player they despised acknowledged them?

In the end, Harris decided to acknowledge it and shared a message that still left plenty of 76ers fans wishing him well in Detroit.

The Pistons are rebuilding but could use a steadying presence to help their young players. Harris should be able to provide that, offering himself as a scoring option and someone willing to take the toughest defensive assignments. He'll likely be a starter alongside newly extended Cade Cunningham.

The 76ers replacing Harris with Paule George at one of the starting forward spots will make them markedly better. One of the final lines in Harris' post suggests that he wants the team to reach heights it never did with him aboard.

“To the city, the fans, and the team that will always hold a special place in my heart – THANK YOU!!, and may the future bring you everything you deserve and desire,” Harris wrote.