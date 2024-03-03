The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Dallas Mavericks in a huge road win sparked by Tyrese Maxey. A native of the Dallas area, Maxey played a strong game that was made worrisome by an injury scare. Fortunately, he was able to come back into the game and helped close out the win.
In the third quarter, Maxey slipped and slammed his head on the leg of Mavs forward Derrick Jones Jr. He fell to the floor as play continued and was tended to by medical staff after a timeout. He was able to walk around slowly under his own power and returned to the game once the fourth quarter began.
Tyrese Maxey was holding onto his head after slipping on a drive and hitting his head on Derrick Jones Jr's leg.
Hope he's okay 🙏pic.twitter.com/4wGeA0z2jJ
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 3, 2024
Maxey didn’t raise any alarms about his injury, according to Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. He even cracked a joke about how fast he was trying to go.
“I think that’s what happened,” Tyrese Maxey said after the game, per Sixers Wire. “A knee to the head on video, so I just slipped. Probably went too fast thinking I’m Flash or something…[The] doctor said I was good. So that was great.”
Maxey may not actually be the Flash but few players come as close to the DC superhero's speed. The 76ers' star guard left his defenders in the dust time after time with stellar stop-and-go moves.
In 39 minutes, Tyrese Maxey scored 24 points on 8-15 shooting while also recording three assists, two steals and two rebounds. Tobias Harris scored a team-high 28 points on 11-19 shooting and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 21 points off the bench. The 76ers will have a day off before facing the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.