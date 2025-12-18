The Baltimore Ravens have had a very inconsistent season and if they are going to win the AFC North title and earn a spot in the playoffs, they are going to have to finish the season on a high note.

A day after he missed practice, Lamar Jackson returned in full to today’s practice. pic.twitter.com/k1Kzb1UYuf — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

John Harbaugh's team put together one of its best games of the season in Week 15 as the Ravens blanked the Cincinnati Bengals 24-0. The assignment is much more difficult in Week 16 as the Ravens will host the New England Patriots in a Sunday night game. The Patriots are in first place in the AFC East, but they are coming off a 35-31 defeat to the Buffalo Bills that saw them blow a 21-0 lead.

As a result, Drake Maye and the Patriots will be motivated to avoid a losing streak and play a complete game against the Ravens. Baltimore has been one of the top teams in the AFC for years, and quarterback Lamar Jackson knows how to handle big games. Jackson was unable to practice Wednesday due to illness, but he was a full participant Thursday and that should bode as he prepares for this crucial game.

The Ravens bring a 7-7 mark into this matchup and they are 1 game behind the 1st place Pittsburgh Steelers. The Ravens and the Steelers will meet in the regular-season finale in Week 18, so it is incumbent on the Ravens not to fall any further behind in the race for the AFC North title.

Jackson and Ravens have difficult closing stretch

The Ravens are closing the home portion of their schedule with the game against the Patriots. New England had won 10 games in a row prior to losing to the Bills.

Baltimore will travel to Green Bay in Week 17, and that game will be a major challenge since the Packers are fighting the Chicago Bears for first place in the NFC North. The final week of the season will see the Ravens go to Pittsburgh to take on their archrivals in a game that could be for a spot in the playoffs and the division title.