Tyrese Maxey's hamstring injury left the Philadelphia 76ers even more shorthanded to begin the season. Fortunately for the star guard, his recovery is going well and he may not be sidelined for much longer.

“Tyrese Maxey (right hamstring strain) continues to progress in his recovery. He has resumed on-court work and will be reevaluated early next week,” read the announcement from a Sixers official.

Maxey has already missed four games and is in line to miss at least one more. After playing the Orlando Magic on Friday, the 76ers will face the Miami Heat on Monday night. Joel Embiid and Paul George are on track to play in Orlando after they both missed Philly's previous game. They'll try to pick up a win over the Paolo Banchero-less Magic and start to make progress from Philly's 2-9 start to the 2024-25 season.

Tyrese Maxey making progress in hamstring injury recovery

The silver lining to Maxey missing a few games is that it has forced the Sixers to rely more on rookie guard Jared McCain, who has risen to the challenge and emerged as the current favorite to win Rookie of the Year. Over the last four games, McCain has played over 30 minutes each time and averaged 25.5 points and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 42.5 percent from deep on 10.0 attempts.

Once the 76ers get Maxey back, they’ll have a dynamic guard rotation with at least one major scoring/shooting threat to watch out for. Playing both of them together will put immense pressure on backcourt defenses and provide great spacing for Philly's offense.

While Maxey remains out as the 76ers face the Magic in their next NBA Cup game, Andre Drummond (illness) is listed as questionable after missing the last game. He did not participate in the team's morning shootaround, according to Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia.