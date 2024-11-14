ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The consistent absences of Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, and Joel Embiid has mired the start of the Philadelphia 76ers' 2024-25 NBA season. But rookie Jared McCain is making the most of the resulting opportunities. As a result, the 76ers rookie to the top of the NBA's Rookie of the Year favorites across all major sportsbooks.

According to sportsbettingdime.com, which calculates the average odds across legal sportsbooks in North America, McCain had the 18th-best odds in his rookie class to win the award before the start of the season. Philadelphia drafted McCain 16th overall but Ryan Dunn and Terrence Shannon Jr., selected by Phoenix and Minnesota after McCain, had better odds themselves.

On popular sportsbooks BetMGM, DraftKings, Caesars, and FanDuel, McCain is the favorite to win the award at this point in the season. McCain has by far the shortest odds on several of the sites and, given the lack of availability of Maxey over the coming weeks, McCain might keep lapping the field at the rate he's at now.

Here is how the odds look for the top five from DraftKings.

Jared McCain, +350

Zaccharie Risacher, +425

Zach Edey, +475

Carlton Carrington, +700

Alexandre Sarr, +1000

With Maxey sidelined for several weeks with an injury to his right hamstring, McCain has been the next man up. George and Embiid missing games open up plenty more offensive usage, too. So far this season, according to dunksandthrees.com, McCain has had a 28.2 USG rate which is more than 90% of the league's players.

Yes, his field goal percentage when finishing at the rim is in the 12th percentile. This is certainly proof that, like most rookies across all sports, McCain needs to bulk up a bit. He made only one of his five attempts at the rim on Wednesday against Cleveland's duo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

But on average, McCain has only been playing 18.9 minutes per game in his first 11 appearances. And that's being bolstered heavily by the 30+ minutes he played in his last three games. His statistical averages of 13.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists (to 1.0 turnovers) to start the year make him the league-wide favorite to win Rookie of the Year.

Jared McCain isn't playing like he's only two days into college

McCain scored at least 23 points in each of those three straight games playing at least 30 minutes. In Wednesday night's 114-106 loss to Cleveland, McCain was the 76ers' offense with totals of 34 points and 10 assists. It's early, but that's a career-high in each category. And he got there by shooting 6/13 from beyond the arc.

The shooting was always going to be his calling card immediately out of Duke but McCain is 23-23 from the free throw line this season and is shooting 38.5% on his 4.7 3-point attempts per game.

As discussed, McCain is getting a ton of on-ball opportunities to start the year. And he has done more with those than accurately shoot the ball into the basket. The classic precursor to most rookie guards' first NBA seasons is that they likely will not go too well. But, thus far, only 8% of the plays McCain is used on end in a turnover. Again, it's early. But that mark is better than what 82% of NBA players have brought to the table this year.

The 76ers have plenty to work on as a team but it seems like their 2024 first-round pick is intent on being part of the solution. Once their roster is fully healthy, the thought of an off-ball sniper who can effectively and intelligently keep the ball moving sounds good.

McCain is doing a nice job of picking his spots and providing value to the 76ers' lineup in what is certainly a time of need. These things build trust with coaches and could eventually be the difference between whether or not McCain gets a shot in the team's playoff rotation.