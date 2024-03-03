The Philadelphia 76ers are breathing a sigh of relief. Star point guard Tyrese Maxey returned to a game Sunday against the Dallas Mavericks, following an injury scare. Maxey left the game following what looked to be a head injury while slipping during game action.
Tyrese Maxey was holding onto his head after slipping on a drive and hitting his head on Derrick Jones Jr's leg.
Hope he's okay 🙏pic.twitter.com/4wGeA0z2jJ
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 3, 2024
Fortunately for Philly, the team was able to avoid another injury disaster. Maxey's return at the start of the fourth quarter seemed to be a joy of relief for fans of the team.
Maxey about to check back into the game at the start of the fourth quarter. Sixers fans be like. pic.twitter.com/aR3HAGSnGE
— Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) March 3, 2024
The 76ers clearly need their point guard in order to make a run in the Eastern Conference. On the season, Maxey is averaging 26 points and six assists, while shooting just under 45 percent from the field. The 76ers are relying even more heavily on Maxey for offense, since big man Joel Embiid has gone down to injury for an extended period of time.
Maxey continued to put up some strong numbers for Philadelphia on Sunday. At the time of writing, the floor general had 22 points in 36 minutes for the team. The young point guard has made his mark in the city of Brotherly love, pouring in at least 24 points in the team's last five games. The 76ers have lost four of their last six games, struggling to find their way in the final part of the season.
The 76ers are leading the Mavericks at the time of writing. Philadelphia is 34-25 on the season, and fifth in the Eastern Conference. Dallas is 34-26 on the year, and fighting for a playoff spot in the Western Conference.