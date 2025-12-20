The Philadelphia 76ers walked into Madison Square Garden and handled business against the New York Knicks. After the final horn, then, Carmelo Anthony, Tyrese Maxey, and VJ Edgecombe shared a brief moment. Soon after, Anthony exchanged words with Maxey and Edgecombe. It was direct. It was earned. On the floor, the 76ers handed the Knicks their second home loss of the season by controlling pace and shot quality. In the process, Maxey and Edgecombe combined for 53 points and nine three-pointers. The Garden reacted early. Eventually, it settled.

real recognize real. 🤝

From the opening tip, Tyrese Maxey set the tone. He attacked off the dribble and pulled from deep without hesitation. Across the night, the performance reflected a season-long rise. Through 23 games, Maxey is averaging 31.5 points on 46.7 percent shooting, hitting 39.1 percent from three and 88.1 percent at the line. So far, the efficiency has stayed steady. Under pressure, his approach has not shifted. When the Knicks pushed back, Maxey stayed composed and kept the 76ers offense moving.

Alongside him, VJ Edgecombe followed with balance. He spaced the floor, finished through contact, and defended with intent. All season, the 76ers rookie has been consistent. He currently ranks fifth on the Kia Rookie Ladder, averaging 15.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists while shooting 38.8 percent from three. As a result, his minutes remain heavy. In turn, his role continues to expand. Together, Maxey and Edgecombe dictated stretches that never fully swung back to New York.

What it meant for the 76ers

By now, Carmelo Anthony understands the stage. Over time, he played 19 NBA seasons, including seven with the Knicks, earning All-Star selections throughout his New York run. Because of that history, his exchange with Maxey and Edgecombe carried weight. No speech. No spectacle. Just acknowledgment.

For the 76ers, the night clarified direction. On the floor, Maxey and Edgecombe paired production with control. Confidence showed in the shot selection. Execution held when New York pushed back. If this backcourt keeps responding like this, how high can the 76ers climb when the stakes rise?