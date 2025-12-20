In a development that absolutely nobody saw coming, Andre Drummond has officially entered his sharpshooter era. The Philadelphia 76ers center, historically known for owning the paint and gobbling up rebounds, decided to expand his range in the most chaotic way possible during Friday night’s showdown against the New York Knicks.

Drummond didn't just hit a lucky heave; he went 3-of-4 from downtown, setting a new career-high for three-pointers made in a single game.

ANDRE DRUMMOND IS A SNIPER 😤 Drummond hits a career-high third 3-pointer and is 3-of-4 from behind the arc 🔥pic.twitter.com/2PSerpkpuU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

The defining moment came with over 8 minutes to go in the third quarter. With the Sixers clinging to a lead and the shot clock winding down, Drummond found himself isolated against Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns. Instead of driving or looking for a handoff, the big man calmly sized up KAT, the self-proclaimed greatest shooting big man of all time, and pulled up. Cash.

The “dagger” sent the Philadelphia bench into hysterics. It was a surreal scene at Madison Square Garden, as the Knicks faithful could only watch in disbelief while Drummond held his follow-through, then pointed at KAT.

“Andre Drummond can't miss!,” the broadcast crew exclaimed, echoing the sentiments of NBA Twitter, which promptly went into meltdown mode.

While Drummond’s stat line will show his usual impact on the boards, it’s the 75% clip from deep that will dominate the headlines. For a player who spent the vast majority of his career exclusively operating within five feet of the basket, this sudden evolution adds a hilarious and dangerous wrinkle to the Sixers' offense.

If Drummond is going to be spacing the floor and hitting step-back threes in the clutch, the rest of the league might need to re-evaluate the scouting report. For one night in New York, the paint beast became a perimeter threat, and the Knicks paid the price.