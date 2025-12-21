The Philadelphia 76ers bested the Dallas Mavericks 121-114 on Saturday night, and All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey led the way with 38 points, two rebounds, and four assists.

When all was said and done, rookie guard VJ Edgecombe, who posted 26 points, six rebounds, and four assists, the 20-year-old was honest when asked about how good a duo he and Maxey could be.

“One of the greatest ever,” Edgecombe told reporters after the game.

The 76ers are 16-11 on the season, and head coach Nick Nurse was also sure to praise Jared McCain after the game. The Duke product was only 3-of-11 from the field, but was able to impact the game in ways that did not necessarily show up on the box score.

“I thought Jared was terrific,” Nurse told Tony Jones of The Athletic. “This is a prime example of how someone can play extremely well, despite having a tough shooting night. He made things happen offensively. He stuck his nose in there and grabbed a bunch of loose balls. He poked a lot of balls away. He did a bunch of the little things that helped us tonight. He’s still in the process of putting it all together. But you can see that he’s getting into better shape. One of these night’s he’s going to make 7 of 10 from 3-point range. That’s definitely coming.”

According to Edgecombe, the team’s chemistry is something that they have been trying to perfect since the season started.

“It’s something we’ve been talking about since the beginning of the year,” Edgecombe said. “We know how good we can be when we have it rolling. I think the most important thing is that we all complement each other.”

The 76ers will host the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.