Philadephia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey walked back into the spotlight and immediately took control. In a loud matchup with the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, Maxey showed no rust after missing time against the Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks. He dropped 30 points, handed out nine assists, and knocked down six threes, slicing through a Knicks defense still celebrating its NBA Cup win.

The Garden buzzed early. Then Maxey flipped the mood. He pushed the pace. He punished space. Every pull-up three quieted the crowd a little more. The rhythm was sharp. The confidence never wavered.

Maxey now sits top five in points and made threes this season. If this is the return version, the 76ers just found their spark again.

