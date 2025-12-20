Update: Joel Embiid is out for the Philadelphia 76ers against the Dallas Mavericks, according to Marc Stein.

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse has one of the most challenging jobs in the NBA, as he is forced to navigate constant injuries and lineup adjustments. Rarely does the 2019 champion have all his core players available at the same time, a predicament that is sure to keep him prepared for any potentially unforeseen setbacks. He may have to get creative once again, following the latest injury report.

Paul George has already been ruled out for Saturday's home game against the Dallas Mavericks due to left knee injury management, which is unsurprising since he played in Friday's 116-107 win over the New York Knicks, but Joel Embiid could also be inactive for this East-West battle.

The former MVP and two-time MVP runner-up was unavailable for Philly's triumph in Madison Square Garden because of illness and right knee injury management, and he is on the injury report once again. The NBA Cup schedule afforded him some extra rest, but when it comes to Embiid's health, people not make any assumptions.

Fans are eager to know if their big man will be able to square off with Anthony Davis in tonight's Mavericks matchup.

Joel Embiid's injury status for 76ers-Mavs showdown

Embiid is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game. Clearly, he is still feeling under the weather. One can only hope that the knee is not a concern. If the 31-year-old center is indeed sidelined, more than a week will pass since he last played.

Nurse and company know that Embiid is going to have a regular presence on the injury report. Their focus is on maximizing the opportunities they have with the two-time scoring champion. He has yet to find consistency this season, swinging back and forth between his old superstar form and a limited version of himself.

Joel Embiid is scoring 20.5 points on 42.1 percent shooting from the field and 22.6 percent shooting from 3-point range, while also posting 6.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 blocks per game. He is logging just 26.2 minutes a contest, more than five less than what he averages for his 10-year career. The 76ers will likely need to see the seven-time All-Star perform at a more frequent rate before increasing that number.

There is still time for Embiid to get the green light before the Sixers (15-11) face the Mavs (11-17) at 7 p.m. ET, but he will probably miss his 16th game of the campaign.