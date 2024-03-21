The Philadelphia 76ers will travel to Southern California to face the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night at Crypyo. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a 76ers-Lakers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The 76ers lost 115-102 to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday at the Footprint Center. They trailed 60-47 at halftime. Unfortunately, they could not rally in the second half. It was a game where the Sixers were still without Joel Embiid, who is probably not back until the playoffs. Even worse, they were without Tobias Harris, who sat with an ankle injury. Tyrese Maxey did not have a good day, scoring six points while shooting 3 for 13. Meanwhile, Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 18 points while shooting 7 for 20 from the hardwood.
The Sixers shot just 43.2 percent from the floor, including 35.1 percent from the three-point line. They were also horrific at the charity stripe, making just 38.9 percent of their opportunities. The Sixers also lost the board battle 55-40. Somehow, they could not win despite forcing 23 turnovers.
The Lakers defeated the Atlanta Hawks 136-103 on Monday at Crypto. They led 73-59 at halftime and extended the lead in the second half to secure the win. D'Angelo Russell led the way with 27 points and 10 assists. Likewise, LeBron James added 25 points and 10 assists while shooting 10 for 14. Anthony Davis finished with 22 points and 15 rebounds while shooting 10 for 14. Furthermore, Rui Hachimura tallied 17 points while shooting 7 for 10. Austin Reaves finished with 12 points.
The Lakers shot 57.8 percent from the floor, including 41.7 percent from the triples. Moreover, they held the Hawks to 42.9 percent shooting, including 22.3 percent from the three-point line. The Lakers also won the board battle 48-42. Also, they forced nine turnovers.
The 76ers destroyed the Lakers 138-94 in their only matchup earlier this season. Currently, the 76ers have won seven games in a row in this series and are 9-1 over 10 games between the teams. The 76ers are also 4-1 over five games at Crypto.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: 76ers-Lakers Odds
Philadelphia 76ers: +9 (-110)
Moneyline: +315
Los Angeles Lakers: -9 (-110)
Moneyline: -400
Over: 227.5 (-110)
Under: 227.5 (-110)
How to Watch 76ers vs. Lakers
Time: 10;35 PM ET/7:35 PM PT
TV: NBA TV, Sportsnet-LA and NBC Sports Philadelphia
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The 76ers are 36-33 against the spread. Also, they are 10-15 against the spread as the underdog. The 76ers are 17-16 against the spread as the road team. Moreover, they are 8-9 against the spread as the road underdogs. The 76ers are also 12-11 against the spread against the Western Conference.
There is a good chance that Harris will not play again. If that is the case, then Maxey needs to hit his shots. But Maxey also needs help from others. Therefore, Kyle Lowry must do more. The Sixers did not see a single starter finish with double figures. Overall, their starters were inefficient. Someone must step up to fill the gap. The Sixers were once a top-3 team in the Eastern Conference. Now, they are a play-in team that is sinking lower in the standings.
The 76ers will cover the spread if they can convert on their shooting chances. Then, they need to force James and Russell into bad shots.
Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Lakers are 32-38 against the spread. Moreover, they are 16-23 against the spread when they have been the favorites. The Lakers are also 17-19 against the spread at home. Likewise, they are 12-14 against the spread as the home favorites. The Lakers are also 11-12 against the spread against the Eastern Conference.
James remains one of the best players in the league at 39 years old. Currently, he is averaging 25.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per game. Davis is still strong, averaging 24.4 points and 12.3 rebounds per game. Likewise, he is shooting 55.4 percent from the field. Russell has been one of the most improved players this season. Currently, he is averaging 18.1 points per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the hardwood, including 42.4 percent from the triples. Reaves has remained solid. Significantly, he is averaging 15.8 points per game while shooting 49.3 percent from the floor. Hachimura continues to develop, averaging 12.8 points per game while shooting 53.1 percent from the floor, including 41.2 percent from the three-point line.
The Lakers will cover the spread if they can continue to shoot the ball well. Then, they need to win the board battle.
Final 76ers-Lakers Prediction & Pick
The 76ers are hurting right now because they are without their best player. It is worse because Harris may sit out again. Therefore, Maxey is the only man left standing at this point. The Lakers have all their players intact at the moment. Thus, James, Davis, and Russell have become an elite trio. When that trio is thriving, the Lakers are almost unstoppable. Expect the Lakers to continue to build momentum as they take down a shorthanded 76ers team.
Final 76ers-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers: -9 (-110)