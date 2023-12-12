Conor McGregor took home a staggering amount during a five year stretch but we take a deeper diver into his UFC earnings.

Newly disclosed documents, obtained by Bloody Elbow, have shed light on the substantial earnings of UFC superstar Conor McGregor during the period from 2011 to 2016. These documents reveal that McGregor is believed to have earned nearly $20 million for his participation in nine UFC bouts during this time frame.

Likely payouts for 90 (!) of the biggest UFC stars and champions revealed – Full list This is the entire massive list of payouts I compiled with @heynottheface from weeks of diving into that lawsuit document. All 3 parts, plus a couple more. No paywall.https://t.co/XhigSVsI3k — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) December 12, 2023

These earnings encompass several high-profile fights, including bouts against Eddie Alvarez, José Aldo, and two encounters with Nate Diaz. Notably, McGregor's fights were not only lucrative for him but also generated significant revenue for the UFC. The five pay-per-view events headlined by McGregor during this period amassed over $54 million in gate receipts alone, underscoring his immense commercial impact on the organization. While McGregor only took home a small percentage of that revenue while the UFC raked in the money.

In addition to McGregor's earnings, the ongoing legal battle between the UFC and former and current UFC fighters is a significant development in the world of mixed martial arts. As part of a class-action lawsuit filed against the UFC by more than 1,200 MMA fighters, the earnings of some of UFC's top fighters from 2011 to 2016 have been disclosed in newly filed documents. The fighters, who competed in UFC from December 2010 to June 2017, are alleging that UFC “abused its power to suppress wages in violation of U.S. antitrust law.” While UFC attempted to get the lawsuit thrown out, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied the motion, paving the way for a potentially landmark trial.

