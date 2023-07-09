While the league is conducting its NBA 2K24 Summer League, in Las Vegas, it is also holding its first NBACon. This is an event that features interactive experiences, player appearances, meet-and-greets with NBA legends, live music performances, podcasts, and more. An appearance by Hall of Famers Jerry West and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar produced a dynamic statement from West.

"This guy was like a giant among men… I've admired him forever." Jerry West on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.@nbaconofficial pic.twitter.com/kOtVY8UGln — NBA (@NBA) July 9, 2023

The all-time great guard — known as the NBA's logo — expressed his long-time admiration for Abdul-Jabbar. While both were great Lakers players, West had moved to the Los Angeles front office by the time Abdul-Jabbar had been tradedto the Lakers from the Milwaukee Bucks.

While speaking at one of NBACon's discussion sessions and seated next to Abdul-Jabbar, West said he has admired Abdul-Jabbar from the time he first met him. “This guy was a giant among men,” West said. “He set the table for these guys (superstars that followed). … This was the guy who was the foundation. He was the one it was built around, and I have admired him forever. He doesn't even known how I feel about him.”

West met Abdul-Jabbar (Lew Alcindor at the time) when the Hall of Fame center was a 14-year-old high school player at Power Memorial High School in New York. He continued to follow Abdul-Jabbar during his brilliant college career at UCLA.

Jerry West averaged 27.0 points per game during his 14-year NBA career with the Lakers. His playing days ended in the 1973-74 season. Abdul-Jabbar joined the Lakers in 1975-76 after 6 seasons with the Bucks. He went on to play 14 years with the Lakers and he averaged 24.6 points and 11.2 rebounds per game during his career.