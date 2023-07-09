As 11-year NBA veteran Isaiah Thomas continues to try to make a comeback to the league, the 5-foot-9 point guard has received some good news as a reward for his perseverance. According to former NBA star and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports analyst Jamal Crawford, Thomas has a private workout set up for multiple NBA teams in Las Vegas on Monday.

NBA teams are currently out Las Vegas in full force to watch recent draft picks, rostered NBA players and NBA hopefuls in the Las Vegas Summer League.

Crawford has long been known to be in support of Thomas and his comeback bid, not in the least because he was in the same boat prior to officially retiring from the NBA last March. Furthermore, with both players being Washington natives in a state that prides itself on its basketball culture, he's even closer to the situation than the average individual.

That being said, at 34 years old and with a less than favorable injury history, it remains to be seen what Thomas can still bring to a team. The two-time All-Star last suited up for the Charlotte Hornets during the 2021-22 season, averaging 8.3 points per game on 43.3 percent shooting from the field and 39.7 percent from 3-point range (17 games) after signing a pair of 10-day contracts with the team.

Yet, the Hornets opted against signing Thomas for the rest of the season or longer.

There are players that are better and several that may be more serviceable for a team than Thomas at this stage of his career. However, it's difficult to believe that Thomas can't make his way onto any of the 30 rosters, which is what makes his upcoming workout with teams so intriguing.