With All-Star Weekend in the rearview and the second half of the 2025 WNBA season underway, the Chicago Sky are looking to get back in the win column after dropping the first game since the break, 91-68, against the Minnesota Lynx. The Sky will face off against the Seattle Storm at home on Thursday, and they’re going to be short-handed. A few players are already ruled out as per the Sky injury report, but Angel Reese’s status is in question, as per Sara Jane Gamelli of BallIsLife.

Angel Reese was officially listed as questionable on the Sky injury report for their upcoming game against the Storm. She was listed as dealing with a back injury. While Reese’s final status is yet to be determined, the Sky will already be without Ariel Atkins, Michaela Onyenware and Courtney Vandersloot. Atkins and Onyenwere’s injuries came just before the All-Star break, while Vandersloot suffered a season-ending ACL injury back in early June.

Obviously not having Reese available against the Storm would be a major blow for the Sky. After getting off to a slow start to the season, Reese has been on a tear, including another double-double record during the team’s last game against the Lynx despite the loss. With 11 points and 11 rebounds, Reese recorded her tenth straight double-double, making her the first player in WNBA history to have multiple streaks of ten or more double-doubles.

Fresh off her second consecutive All-Star selection, Reese has seen her game expand this season to where she’s been playing more of a point-forward role instead of just a rebounding power forward. She’s appeared in 22 games this season at a little over 31 minutes per game.

Reese has been averaging 13.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 44.8 percent shooting from the field and 77.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line. The No. 7 overall pick by the Sky in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Reese set multiple WNBA records as a rookie, including most consecutive double-doubles and most rebounds in a single season, among others.