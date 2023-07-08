Victor Wembanyama may have struggled in his Summer League debut with the San Antonio Spurs, but don't let that fool you. Wemby remains one of the best talents the NBA has ever seen, so much so that even Jerry West compared him to Bill Russell.

West shared such high praises for Wembanyama during a recent appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, noting that it's rare to see someone like the Frenchman who has a good blend of brain and skills. The Los Angeles Clippers exec, who is often considered one of the best talent evaluators in the game today, also emphasized how Wembanyama plays the game with ease–which is something that only great players showcase.

“You rarely see someone that combines his brain and his ability. Just watching him play, it's an easy game for him to play. Very easy. Never looked like he's really working, and if you watched the really great players, they don't look like they're working hard. They're always in the right place, the right time,” West said of the Spurs youngster.

“I think when he comes in to the league, I think he'll be more of a defender. If you watch him defensively, he ruins games. He reminds me a little bit of a bigger Bill Russell, with a big reach, coming from everywhere–blindsides. Any offensive player is gonna have to be really cautious about where he is because he's gonna mess up some offenses, that's for sure.”

Of course it has yet to be seen if Victor Wembanyama can live up to such massive praises. If anything, though, Jerry West's statement will probably fuel the motivation of other players to go at the Spurs phenom and test him.

However, West said it perfectly when he pointed out that Wemby can be a huge difference-maker defensively. He had five blocks in his Summer League debut, and that's when he's still lost about playing in the NBA. Imagine what he can do when he's more comfortable in his role. Not to mention after working with coach Gregg Popovich.

Indeed, it can be scary hours for the NBA soon.