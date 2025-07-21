NBA legends were some of the best players during their era. But while their legacy is timeless, basketball fans would agree that some of them were better off in their respective eras. Here is a look at 10 NBA legends who would struggle in the modern NBA.

Shaquille O'Neal was an unstoppable force during his era. While the three-time NBA champion even boldly claimed that he'll be more dominant in the modern NBA, that might not be as feasible as he thinks. O'Neal might be more physically gifted compared to the big men today.

Although he might still be immovable offensively, the issue will be how he holds his own on the defensive end. The Big Diesel will be forced to adjust to skilled big men, who could tactically force him to leave the paint defensively. Bringing O'Neal out of the shaded area might mitigate his intimidating presence.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was a dangerous scorer, especially around the rim. Given that back in the day, the league placed premium on interior scoring, it's easy to see why Kareem was regarded as one of the greatest by having led the NBA in scoring before LeBron James surpassed Abdul-Jabbar.

However, the Hall of Famer himself admitted that he wouldn't be able to play in today's NBA. Big men these days are asked to be more versatile. Abdul-Jabbar claimed that this would be a glaring issue given that he's most effective inside the paint.

Allen Iverson was in the right era when he showcased his crazy streetball style of basketball. As a result, he was even crowned 2001 NBA MVP. But if he were to play today, it's hard to see him become just as successful. Iverson needed the ball in his hands to create effectively.

With today's NBA putting emphasis on pace and space, moving the ball would clash against Iverson's need for his touches. In addition to this, Iverson wasn't exactly the most efficient scorer, and giving him less touches would only handicap him further. Throw in his lack of size and effort defensively, any coach would hesitate to give him the keys to a franchise.

Avery Johnson

Avery Johnson was one of the best undrafted players to win an NBA title. He played an instrumental role in delivering the 1999 NBA championship to the San Antonio Spurs, highlighted by a game-winner in the clincher. But while Johnson was a great perimeter defender, which would come in handy, he was also limited offensively. Without a consistent outside shot, defenses would have the luxury of sagging, making him an offensive liability that any team could capitalize on.

Moses Malone was a high-energy player, having averaged a monster double-double of 20.3 points and 12.3 rebounds per game in his career. The three-time NBA MVP was one of the best big men during his time. However, it's highly unlikely Malone would be seen as a Hall of Famer with his play. While his motor would be a huge asset, his limited skillset would hinder him from going up against the likes of more complete big men who can now facilitate, pass, and shoot the outside shot.

Like Malone, Dennis Rodman also loved crashing the boards. Rodman can be described as a rebounding demon. Besides, this is a player who once grabbed 20 rebounds without registering a single point. The five-time NBA champion was a defensive menace with two Defensive Player of the Year Awards as well. However, in today's league, all players on the floor are required to be scoring threats. With Rodman's offensive limitations, teams will surely sag on Rodman for him to get his points inefficiently.

Horace Grant

Before Rodman, it was Horace Grant who helped anchor the paint for the Windy City. Grant's defense and rebounding were key ingredients to Chicago's first three-peat success. But while he was a double-double threat in his era, Grant's bread and butter offensively was at the post. Given that the modern times have veered away from post players, the four-time NBA champion would be rendered ineffective outside of his rebounding.

Anthony Mason

Anthony Mason was a 6-foot-8 power forward who was a pretty decent facilitator at the post. But while he was a post threat, the league is starting to move on from post-oriented big men. While his facilitating abilities will be a huge help, Mason is also undersized. Moreover, his suspect speed and limited offensive arsenal doesn't align with modern-day power forwards who can space the floor.

Manute Bol

Height is might in basketball. Standing at 7-foot-7, Manute Bol certainly had no shortage of it. However, he was a raw prospect with defense as his lone calling card. Although size is still an important factor in the NBA, the league has already evolved so much that big men have to be skilled to thrive. Put him in a pick-and-roll situation, and Bol would easily be minced meat.

Muggsy Bogues

Speaking of height, Muggsy Bogues made the NBA despite being only 5-foot-3. Since then, it's hard to see anyone ever making the NBA with that stature. The league has placed more premium on bigger guards. While Bogues claims that he could still thrive in today's league, he would easily be a defensive and offensive liability given that his lack of size would be a huge disadvantage.