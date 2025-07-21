The NBA offseason is upon us. Although basketball action has been paused, NBA fans can still look forward to some roster changes that can potentially alter the league's landscape. While every offseason has its own story, there's no question that some summers have changed the course of history. Here are the 10 most chaotic offseasons in NBA history.

10. 2023

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) reacts after making a basket against the Indiana Pacers in the second half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum.
The 2023 NBA offseason will be forever remembered when the Milwaukee Bucks landed Damian Lillard as part of a three-team deal that included Jrue Holiday and six other players and numerous draft picks. The Portland Trail Blazers then traded Holiday to the Boston Celtics, who also acquired Kristaps Porzingis in the same offseason in a separate deal.

The Celtics would get their much-needed championship pieces. Other notable deals that went down include Chris Paul, who was acquired by the Washington Wizards before landing with the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Jordan Poole. Around this time, Poole was fresh off a controversial punching incident with teammate Draymond Green during a practice session.

9. 2014

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) is congratulated by forward Mike Miller (18) after he made a shot during the fourth quarter against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center. Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Orlando Magic 98-89.
2014 NBA free agency marked the return of LeBron James to Cleveland. In the process, he also recruited Kevin Love from the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for first overall picks Andrew Wiggins and Anthony Bennett. The Timberwolves also drafted Zach LaVine that year.

Other notable draft picks included Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic, who were selected by the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets, respectively. The Lakers also beefed up their roster by adding Carlos Boozer, Jeremy Lin, and Julius Randle.

8. 2016

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35, right) hugs guard Stephen Curry (30) after the game against the Toronto Raptors at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Raptors 121-111.
Kevin Durant took the NBA world by storm when he decided to sign with the Golden State Warriors fresh off a disappointing playoff exit. The move ultimately ended his tenure with the Thunder, earning him plenty of haters. Other notable moves include the Philadelphia 76ers drafting Ben Simmons as the first overall pick, while the Boston Celtics drafted future Finals MVP Jaylen Brown. The Toronto Raptors also made sneaky acquisitions by drafting Pascal Siakam and signing an undrafted Fred VanVleet.

7. 2007

Boston Celtics players Paul Pierce (34) , Rajon Rondo (9) , Kevin Garnett (5) and Ray Allen (20) await the start of overtime against the New York Knicks at TD Garden.
After several mediocre seasons, the Celtics made a bold move by acquiring Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett during the 2007 NBA offseason. These moves eventually materialized into a championship in 2008. Another major move was also made by the Seattle Supersonics, who selected Kevin Durant second overall at the NBA Draft. Furthermore, the Phoenix Suns bolstered their roster by adding Grant Hill.

6. 2004

Phil Jackson (left) speaks during ceremony to unveil statue of Los Angeles Lakers former center Shaquille ONeal (center) as Kobe Bryant (right) listens at Staples Center.
The 2004 summer marked the breakup between Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal, one of the most dominant duos in NBA history. The Los Angeles Lakers opted to keep Bryant. The Purple and Gold traded O'Neal to the Miami Heat, where he teamed up with Dwyane Wade to win a title two years later. Another notable event was the Orlando Magic drafting Dwight Howard. Moreover, it was also the time the Utah Jazz managed to lure Carlos Boozer away from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

5. 2017

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) drives against Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) during the first half in game two of the Eastern conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at TD Garden.
The 2017 NBA offseason saw plenty of stars make a change in scenery. The most dramatic move was Kyrie Irving demanding a trade out of Cleveland to swap places with two-time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas of the Celtics. Jimmy Butler also took his talents to the Minnesota Timberwolves via trade. Moreover, Paul George and Chris Paul landed in Oklahoma City and Houston, respectively.

4. 2018

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) controls a ball during the second quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Scotiabank Arena.
Kawhi Leonard grabbed headlines in the 2018 offseason when he finally got his wish to part ways with the San Antonio Spurs. But in the end, he had to wear the Toronto Raptors uniform. While he was unhappy, it was a move that led to a title. On the other hand, the Lakers welcomed a new superstar in LeBron James.

The Golden State Warriors also caused a commotion by adding DeMarcus Cousins in their three-peat bid. It was also in the offseason when the Dallas Mavericks and Atlanta Hawks engaged in one of the biggest draft-day trades, swapping lottery picks Luka Doncic for Trae Young.

3. 2012

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Steve Nash (10), shooting guard Kobe Bryant (24) and center Dwight Howard (12) react in the second half of the game against the Washington Wizards at the Staples Center. Wizards won 103-100.
With super teams becoming a trend, it wasn't surprising that franchises were trying to recruit their own superstars. The Lakers acquired the most superstars in the 2012 offseason, getting the services of Dwight Howard and Steve Nash. James Harden was also a man on the move, eventually letting go of his sixth man role with the Oklahoma City Thunder to become the face of the Houston Rockets.

The Miami Heat also made some sneaky veteran moves by adding Ray Allen and Rashard Lewis to extend their title run. Furthermore, the New Orleans Pelicans and Golden State Warriors maximized the NBA Draft by selecting Anthony Davis and Draymond Green, respectively.

2. 2019

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7, left) and guard Kyrie Irving (11, right) during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.
When it comes to the quantity of stars that were on the move, the 2019 offseason is hard to beat. Kevin Durant ended his Golden State Warriors tenure to join the Brooklyn Nets, who also managed to pry Kyrie Irving away from the Celtics. Meanwhile, Leonard joined the Los Angeles Clippers after winning a title in Toronto and recruited Paul George from Oklahoma.

One cannot also overlook the time Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook swapped teams with Paul going to the Thunder and Westbrook going to the Rockets. But among the deals that went down, the biggest was when the Lakers welcomed Anthony Davis in exchange of their future building blocks led by Brandon Ingram.

1. 2010

Miami Heat small forward LeBron James (left) power forward Chris Bosh (middle) and shooting guard Dwyane Wade (right) during the third quarter against the Detroit Pistons at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Heat beat the Pistons 112-107.
When it comes to NBA Free Agency, the 2010 offseason had to be the most monumental. With several generational talents available, the 2010 summer has yet to be matched in terms of the magnitude of talent who were available. The major move that broke headlines was The Decision when LeBron James and Chris Bosh joined Dwyane Wade in Miami. The move easily turned the Heat into villains but resulted in back-to-back NBA titles.

In addition to this, one cannot also overlook Amar'e Stoudemire becoming the star that the New York Knicks had been waiting for. Furthermore, the Chicago Bulls were able to pair Derrick Rose with Carlos Boozer, and the Celtics signed up veteran big men Shaquille O'Neal and Jermaine O'Neal.

