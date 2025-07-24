USC basketball watched Alijah Arenas survive a horrific car accident during the spring. But the prized true freshman now will miss the upcoming season with a new setback involving his meniscus.

The five-star sustained a knee injury tear, per basketball insider Chris Haynes Wednesday. Haynes added updated details on Arenas.

“Alijah Arenas is expected to be sidelined for at least 6-8 months. Brutal news for the kid and the program,” Haynes posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Arenas immediately won over Trojans fans for his resiliency after his frightening car crash. The USC freshman woke up from an induced coma in April. Arenas crashed a Tesla Cybertruck into a tree and fire hydrant after losing control of the vehicle. The Cybertruck erupted in flames before fire fighters helped aid Arenas out of the car.

How will USC move on without Alijah Arenas? 

USC Trojans head coach Eric Musselman in the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Arenas was a pivotal five-star signing for USC on the college basketball recruiting trail.

The son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas rose as a five-star prospect from Chatsworth. The guard lured in 20 different scholarship offers — mostly from blue blood programs.

Kentucky offered Arenas along with Texas and Alabama from the Southeastern Conference. His father's alma mater Arizona also offered. Xavier from the Big East represented one of his eastern time zone opportunities.

But Eric Musselman pulled off the massive coup in landing Arenas and keeping him local. Musselman even fought off a push from rival UCLA for Arenas. The returning head coach even shared during the first week of July that his prized recruit visited his house before the season. All to get to know the roster. 

“He was over at my house the other night and went through the entire roster on hey, this guy is really going to help us in close games, this guy, you know, we got to build his confidence up,” Musselman said to reporters. “He’s wired uniquely in his viewpoint on everything.”

Musselman now likely must turn to junior Rodney Rice to offset the loss. Who's also a Maryland transfer. Fellow freshman Jerry Easter II could also ascend up the rotation.

