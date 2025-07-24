The Los Angeles Dodgers finally got back on the right track on Wednesday. It took a blunder from the Minnesota Twins, but Shohei Ohtani and Co. escaped with a 4-3 win. Unfortunately for Dave Roberts, he could be without his star shortstop against the Boston Red Sox on Friday. Mookie Betts is dealing with issues off the field that could take him away from the team for a while.

Even without Betts available to them, the Dodgers have plenty of star power to throw at the Red Sox. Miguel Rojas will get the start at shortstop if Betts cannot play in the series opener against his former team. According to MLB.com reporter Sonja Chen, Roberts said the former All-Star is healthy. However, he needs some time off to address some things in his personal life.

“There might be some things going on that he might not be around, that he's got to deal with personally,” Roberts said. “Everything is okay with him, but yeah, we'll see.”

Ohtani proved once again on Wednesday that he is capable of picking up the offensive slack. The National League MVP candidate is on another tear at the plate as the Dodgers try to extend their lead in the NL West. However, Betts' absence against a Red Sox team that has been playing well since the All-Star break will be a tough test for Roberts.

Betts' availability has been one of his best traits since he got his start in Boston. If he misses the series opener against the Red Sox, it will be the tenth game he has missed all season. Roberts has leaned heavily on Betts since moving him into the infield. Unfortunately, he might have to get on without him for at least one game.

Whether Betts plays or not, the matchup between Boston and Los Angeles is an important one for each team.