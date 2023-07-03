Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has set to reject an offer from Lyon and has set his sights on a move to AC Milan this summer, reported by ESPN. Sources have revealed that Pulisic has agreed to a deal in principle with the Serie A club, indicating his preference for a move to Italy.

Lyon had submitted an offer to Chelsea for the United States star, although it fell short of the reported €25 million ($27.2m) fee, with a significant portion of the amount dependent on add-ons. Furthermore, Lyon is said to be unable to match Milan's wage offer, making the Italian club a more enticing option for Pulisic.

ESPN recently reported that Pulisic had already reached an agreement in principle with AC Milan. Sources have now disclosed that Milan intends to make an improved offer after their initial bid of €15 million was turned down. Chelsea values Pulisic at €25 million, and Milan is prepared to meet that valuation.

Pulisic's decision to reject Lyon stems from his desire to continue playing Champions League football, which Milan can offer. Despite facing injury setbacks and increased competition at Chelsea, Pulisic still sees himself thriving on the European stage and believes Milan will provide the platform for him to do so.

Since joining Chelsea in a €64 million deal from Borussia Dortmund in 2018, Pulisic has had a promising start but has been hampered by injuries. He has made 145 appearances for the club, contributing to their UEFA Champions League triumph in 2021, as well as lifting the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup later that year.

As talks progress between Chelsea, AC Milan, and Christian Pulisic's representatives, the American forward remains hopeful of securing a move to Italy and revitalizing his career in the prestigious surroundings of the San Siro.