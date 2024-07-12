The Las Vegas Aces take on the Atlanta Dream. Check out our WNBA odds series for our Mystics-Fever prediction, odds, and pick.

The Las Vegas Aces (14-7) are set to face off against the Atlanta Dream on Friday night in what promises to be an exciting WNBA matchup at The Gateway Center Arena. The defending champion Aces continue to dominate the league, showcasing their offensive prowess and defensive tenacity.

Las Vegas, led by the dynamic duo of A'ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum, boasts the league's most potent offense. Their ability to score from all areas of the court, combined with their suffocating defense, has made them a formidable opponent for any team in the league.

The Atlanta Dream (7-14), while facing an uphill battle, shouldn't be underestimated. Allisha Gray has been a standout performer for Atlanta, providing consistent scoring and leadership. The Dream will need to leverage their perimeter shooting and fast-paced style to keep up with the Aces' high-octane offense.

Key to this matchup will be the battle in the paint between Wilson and Atlanta's frontcourt. The Dream's ability to limit second-chance opportunities for the Aces could be crucial in keeping the game competitive.

While the Aces are heavily favored, the Dream has shown flashes of brilliance this season and could potentially give Las Vegas a challenge if they can control the tempo and knock down their outside shots. However, the Aces' depth and championship experience make them the clear favorites in this Western Conference showdown.

Here are the WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Aces-Dream Odds

Las Vegas Aces: -14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1500

Atlanta Dream: -14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +790

Over: 168.5 (-110)

Under: 168.5 (-110)

How To Watch Aces vs. Dream

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: WNBA League Pass

Why The Aces Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Las Vegas Aces are poised to secure a decisive victory against the Atlanta Dream on Friday night, despite playing on the road. While the Dream managed to upset the Aces in their previous encounter, Las Vegas is primed for revenge which will likely lead to their triumph.

The Aces boast the league's most potent offense, led by the dynamic duo of A'ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum. Their ability to score from all areas of the court will put immense pressure on Atlanta's defense, which has struggled at times this season. The Aces' offensive firepower, combined with their efficient shooting, should overwhelm the Dream's defensive schemes.

Defensively, Las Vegas has shown remarkable improvement throughout the season. Their ability to create turnovers and limit opponents' scoring opportunities will be crucial in disrupting Atlanta's offensive rhythm. The Aces' frontcourt, anchored by Wilson, should dominate the paint and control the boards, limiting second-chance opportunities for the Dream.

Las Vegas also holds a significant edge in terms of depth and experience. Their bench strength allows them to maintain intensity throughout the game, wearing down Atlanta's rotation. The championship pedigree of the Aces' core players gives them a mental edge in high-pressure situations.

While Atlanta has shown flashes of brilliance, particularly with Allisha Gray's standout performances, they lack the consistency to match up against the well-oiled machine that is the Las Vegas Aces. The Dream's reliance on perimeter shooting could prove problematic against the Aces' versatile defense.

Given these factors, expect the Las Vegas Aces to come out with a renewed focus and determination, avenging their previous loss and securing a convincing road victory against the Atlanta Dream.

Why The Dream Can Cover The Spread/Win

While the Las Vegas Aces are formidable opponents, the Atlanta Dream have a real opportunity to pull off an upset at home on Friday night.

Home court advantage will be crucial for Atlanta. The Dream have shown they can perform well at Gateway Center Arena, as evidenced by their 89-80 victory over the Chicago Sky earlier this season. The energy from the home crowd could provide the extra boost needed to compete with the Aces.

Atlanta's offensive firepower, led by Allisha Gray averaging 16.3 points per game, has the potential to challenge Las Vegas' defense. If Gray can maintain her scoring touch and get support from veterans like Tina Charles (13.8 points, 8.5 rebounds per game), the Dream could keep pace with the Aces' high-powered offense.

Defensively, the Dream will need to focus on containing A'ja Wilson, the Aces' leading scorer. If they can limit her impact and force other players to step up, it could disrupt Las Vegas' offensive rhythm.

The Dream's recent five-game losing streak may actually work in their favor, as they'll be hungry and motivated to turn things around, especially against a top team like the Aces. Sometimes, desperation can fuel exceptional performances.

While Las Vegas is favored, Atlanta has nothing to lose and everything to gain. If they can control the tempo, capitalize on their home-court advantage, and play with a sense of urgency, the Dream have a legitimate shot at pulling off a surprising victory against the Aces on Friday night.

Final Aces-Dream Prediction & Pick

Despite playing on the road, the Aces' offensive firepower, led by A'ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum, will likely overwhelm Atlanta's defense.

The Aces' league-leading offense and improved defense should prove too much for the Dream to handle. While Allisha Gray may have a strong performance for Atlanta, it won't be enough to counter Las Vegas' depth and championship experience.

Expect the Aces to control the tempo, dominate the boards, and pull away in the second half. The final score could be around 92-78 in favor of Las Vegas, with the Aces covering the 13-point spread. This game will further cement the Aces' status as the team to beat this season.

Final Aces-Dream Prediction & Pick: Las Vegas Aces -14.5 (-110), Over 168.5 (-110)