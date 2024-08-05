The University of Washington Huskies football program boasts a rich history filled with remarkable achievements, including national championships, conference titles, and a tradition of producing legendary players who have left an indelible mark on the sport.

Before Washington football kicks off for the 2024 season, now as Big Ten members, we decided to rank the top 10 players in the Huskies history.

1. Warren Moon (QB, 1975-1977)

Warren Moon was one of the most talented and pioneering quarterbacks in Washington history. Known for his strong arm, accuracy, and leadership, Moon led the Huskies to a Pac-8 title and a victory in the 1978 Rose Bowl, where he was named the game's MVP. He finished his college career with 3,277 passing yards and 19 touchdowns.

Moon's impact extended beyond his college career, as he faced significant racial barriers before becoming one of the greatest quarterbacks in professional football history. He enjoyed a successful career in the CFL before moving to the NFL, where he earned nine Pro Bowl selections and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Moon's contributions to Washington football and his trailblazing professional career make him the greatest Husky of all time.

2. Steve Emtman (DT, 1989-1991)

Steve Emtman is widely regarded as one of the most dominant defensive players in college football history. Known for his strength, quickness, and relentless motor, Emtman won the Outland Trophy, Lombardi Award, and the Bill Willis Trophy in 1991 as the nation's best interior lineman. He was also a consensus All-American and finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Emtman's impact on the field was immense, leading Washington to an undefeated season and a national championship in 1991. He finished his college career with 134 tackles, 14 sacks, and 42 tackles for loss. Emtman's professional career was hampered by injuries, but his college accomplishments ensure his place among the greatest Huskies.

3. Lawyer Milloy (S, 1993-1995)

Lawyer Milloy was a dominant safety known for his hard-hitting style, intelligence, and leadership. He was a consensus All-American in 1995 and won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's top defensive back. Milloy finished his college career with 308 tackles and 14 interceptions, making him one of the most productive defensive players in school history.

Milloy's impact extended beyond his college career as he went on to have a successful NFL career, earning multiple Pro Bowl selections and winning a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots. His contributions to Washington football and his professional success make him one of the greatest Huskies.

4. Lincoln Kennedy (OT, 1989-1992)

Lincoln Kennedy was one of the most dominant offensive linemen in Washington history. Known for his size, strength, and technique, Kennedy earned unanimous All-American honors in 1992 and was a key player in Washington's national championship team in 1991. His blocking helped pave the way for one of the most potent offenses in college football.

Kennedy's impact extended beyond his college career, as he went on to have a successful NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons and Oakland Raiders, earning three Pro Bowl selections and two First-Team All-Pro honors. His contributions to Washington football and his professional success make him one of the greatest Huskies.

5. Hugh McElhenny (RB, 1949-1951)

Hugh McElhenny was one of the most electrifying players in Washington history, known for his speed, elusiveness, and big-play ability. McElhenny earned All-American honors in 1951 and set numerous school records, including most all-purpose yards in a single season (1,887) and longest punt return (100 yards).

McElhenny's impact on the field helped elevate Washington's football program during his tenure. He went on to have a Hall of Fame career in the NFL, earning six Pro Bowl selections and leading the league in rushing in 1952. McElhenny's contributions to Washington football and his professional success secure his place among the all-time greats.

6. Corey Dillon (RB, 1996)

Corey Dillon had one of the most explosive single seasons in Washington history. In 1996, Dillon set the school record for single-season rushing yards with 1,695 and scored 24 total touchdowns, showcasing his speed, power, and ability to break tackles. His memorable performances, including a record-setting 222-yard first quarter against San Jose State, remain highlights in Huskies history.

Dillon's success at Washington propelled him to a stellar NFL career, where he earned multiple Pro Bowl selections and set several records with the Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots. Dillon's impact on Washington football, despite his short tenure, and his professional achievements make him one of the greatest Huskies.

7. Napoleon Kaufman (RB, 1991-1994)

Napoleon Kaufman was one of the most explosive and productive running backs in Washington history. Known for his speed, agility, and ability to break tackles, Kaufman set numerous school records, including most career rushing yards (4,106) and most rushing touchdowns in a season (23). He earned All-American honors in 1994 and was a two-time All-Pac-10 selection.

Kaufman's standout performances helped lead Washington to multiple bowl appearances and solidified his place as one of the greatest running backs in college football history. He went on to have a successful NFL career with the Oakland Raiders. Kaufman's contributions to Washington football and his record-setting career secure his place among the all-time greats.

8. Marques Tuiasosopo (QB, 1997-2000)

Marques Tuiasosopo was a dual-threat quarterback known for his toughness, leadership, and playmaking ability. Tuiasosopo led Washington to a Rose Bowl victory in 2001 and was named the game's MVP. He finished his college career with 5,879 passing yards and 31 touchdowns, along with 1,495 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns.

Tuiasosopo's standout performances, including a memorable 300-yard passing and 200-yard rushing game against Stanford, solidified his place in Huskies history. He went on to play in the NFL and later returned to Washington as a coach. Tuiasosopo's contributions to Washington football and his legacy as a leader and playmaker secure his place among the all-time greats.

9. Greg Lewis (RB, 1987-1990)

Greg Lewis was one of the most productive and dynamic running backs in Washington history. Known for his speed, agility, and vision, Lewis rushed for 3,754 yards and 21 touchdowns during his college career. He earned consensus All-American honors in 1990 and won the Doak Walker Award as the nation's top running back.

Lewis's standout performances helped lead Washington to multiple bowl appearances and set numerous school records. He went on to have a brief NFL career but remains a beloved figure in Washington football history. His contributions to the Huskies and his record-setting career secure his place among the all-time greats.

10. Mark Brunell (QB, 1989-1992)

Mark Brunell was a key figure in Washington's success during the late 1980s and early 1990s. Known for his mobility, accuracy, and leadership, Brunell led the Huskies to a national championship in 1991. Despite sharing playing time with Billy Joe Hobert, Brunell's impact on the team was significant, helping the Huskies achieve an undefeated season and a Rose Bowl victory.

Brunell finished his college career with 3,423 passing yards and 23 touchdowns, along with 1,305 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns. His versatility and playmaking ability were instrumental in Washington's success. Brunell went on to have a successful NFL career, earning three Pro Bowl selections. His contributions to Washington football and his professional success secure his place among the greatest Huskies.