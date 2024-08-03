ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's another battle between the two best teams in Group C, as Germany faces the USA. Women's basketball is taking off as we share our Olympics odds series and make a Germany-USA prediction and pick.

Germany defeated Japan 75-64 to improve to 2-0 in the group stage. They led 21-16 after the first quarter and 42-36 at halftime. Ultimately, it was a defensive struggle the rest of the way as Germany held on. Satou Sabully made history with 33 points, the eighth-most for women's basketball in Olympic history, while also adding six rebounds.

Alexis Peterson added 11 points despite shooting just 2 for 13. She made all six of her free-throw attempts. Luisa Geiselsoder had 10 points while shooting 3 for 10. Germany dominated the boards 48-34. Additionally, they had six steals, which helped them force 16 turnovers. The only issue they had was their own sloppiness, as they committed 17 turnovers, which cannot happen against the USA. Furthermore, they shot just 37.5 percent from the field, including 30 percent from beyond the arc. The Germans also held the Japanese to 30 percent shooting.

The USA defeated Belgium 87-74 to improve to 2-0. Initially, it was tied at 23 after the first before taking the lead 46-38 at halftime. Breanna Stewart led the way with 26 points while shooting 8 for 14, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc. She also went 9 for 10 from the free-throw line. Meanwhile, A'ja Wilson added 23 points and 13 rebounds while shooting 9 for 17 from the floor.

The Americans held the Belgians to 44.6 percent from the field, including 35.7 percent from the triples. Likewise, they held Belgium to 41.4 percent from the hardwood, including 18.5 percent from the three-point line. The US dominated the boards 48-28. Additionally, they had eight steals which also forced 12 turnovers. The Americans were also sloppy, committing 16 turnovers.

Here are the 2024 Olympics Men's/Women's basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Olympics Odds: Germany-USA Basketball Odds

Germany: +19.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +1500

USA: -19.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -5000

Over: 161.5 (-110)

Under: 161.5 (-110)

How to Watch Germany vs. USA in Paris

Time: 11 AM ET/8 AM PT

TV: USA Network

Why Germany Will Cover the Spread/Win

Germany has done well for the most part over their first two group stage games. But they have not faced a force like the US yet, and that could create some problems if they continue to struggle to shoot. This is where they need their best players to come through.

Sabally needs to replicate her production from the last game. Moreover, she also needs some help from her teammates. While Sabally shot the ball well, the rest of her teammates struggled. If the Germans cannot shoot the ball well, they will fall behind after a short while, and it will not be good for them.

The Germans also must win the board battle. Amazingly, they dominated on the boards. But they have not faced a team like the Americans, who have been elite. This is where Sabally needs to step up and take charge to inspire her teammates. Peterson and Geiselsoder have to step their game up for Germany to have a chance.

Germany will cover the spread if Sabally can maintain her elite production while also receiving help from her teammates. Then, Germany needs to win the board battle.

Why USA Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Americans look absolutely dominant. However, they did not cover the spread in their last game because they began to struggle at shooting the basketball. But they also did a good job of negating that with good defense.

Stewart and Wilson have been exceptional, and they continue to set the tone for the women. While the WNBA world continues to rave over Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark as the future of women's basketball, these two have continued to shine while representing the Americans in these games. So far, they have been great and have overcome all obstacles.

But the only criticism anyone could lay on the Americans is their sloppiness. While it has not hurt them yet, it can still hinder them. Turning the ball over remains an issue. Thus, they must figure out a way to overcome these struggles to prevent this game from being too close. Ball handling is an issue for both squads, and the Americans must improve all their issues.

The USA will cover the spread if Stewart and Wilson can continue their elite production. Then, they need to dominate the boards to prevent Germany from having a chance.

Final Germany-USA Prediction & Pick

The Americans are the overwhelming favorites to win the Olympic games and the gold medal. However, their struggles against Belgium illustrated a larger issue. They likely will win this game. But they have had trouble putting teams away, and their slow starts are going to come back and bite them. For this game, we believe that Germany will do enough to stay in it and cover the spread.

Final Germany-USA Prediction & Pick: Germany: +19.5 (-115)