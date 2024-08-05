The Detroit Pistons entered the 2024 NBA free agency period with a clear mandate. They needed to rebuild around young talent while adding veteran experience. With a roster featuring the promising Cade Cunningham, the Pistons aimed to surround their cornerstone with complementary pieces capable of accelerating their developmental timeline. However, the path to contention is rarely straightforward. Right now, Detroit's free agency haul looks like a mixed bag of calculated risks and strategic acquisitions.

2024 Detroit Pistons Offseason So Far

This offseason's start was rocky. Tom Gores offered Monty Williams a historic coaching contract a year ago and promptly replaced him when necessary. Troy Weaver was also let go, making way for Trajan Langdon. Ron Holland, chosen fifth overall, is a solid pick individually. However, the Pistons’ roster is overloaded with non-shooters. Holland, Ausar Thompson, and Jalen Duren struggle with 3-pointers. Meanwhile, Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey are average or below from deep. These players have potential but collectively hinder each other's performance due to poor spacing.

Detroit attempted to solve their shooting issues but misfired with their choices. Tobias Harris was overpaid. He received double the mid-level exception despite his declining 3-point stats in Philadelphia. Tim Hardaway Jr adds shooting but not the spacing needed; he's more of a heat-check scorer. Including Quentin Grimes in the Hardaway trade seems unnecessary and may have cost Detroit the most valuable player in a cap dump deal for the Mavs. Langdon's task is to determine which young players are vital and which should be traded to improve team chemistry and performance.

Here we will put out some of our grades for every player the Detroit Pistons signed in the 2024 NBA Free Agency.

Extending Cade Cunningham

The Pistons have secured point guard Cade Cunningham with a five-year, $224 million rookie max extension. Cunningham set career highs in points (22.7) and assists (7.5) in 62 games last season. He remains the franchise's cornerstone despite missing most of the 2022-23 season due to a shin injury. With JB Bickerstaff now at the helm as head coach, Cunningham's extension ensures stability and leadership for the team's future.

Grade: A

Extending Simone Fontecchio

Detroit extended a qualifying offer to Italian star Simone Fontecchio, making him a restricted free agent. Fontecchio averaged 15.4 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 42.6 percent from beyond the arc in 16 games last season. His performance makes him a valuable asset for the team's forward rotation. The Pistons' securing his return helps maintain consistency.

Grade: B

Signing Malik Beasley

The Pistons signed guard Malik Beasley. He is an eight-year NBA veteran with career averages of 10.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. Beasley, known for his shooting prowess, adds depth and scoring punch to Detroit's backcourt. His experience and shooting ability will be crucial for the team's offensive schemes.

Grade: B

Signing Tobias Harris

The Pistons signed forward Tobias Harris, a 13-year NBA veteran, to a new contract. Harris previously played for Detroit from 2016 to 2018. Now, he brings career averages of 16.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. He was instrumental in leading the Pistons to the Eastern Conference Playoffs in 2016. Sure, his shooting percentages have dipped recently. That said, Harris adds veteran presence and scoring depth to the roster.

Grade: B

Acquiring Tim Hardaway Jr

The Pistons acquired Tim Hardaway Jr from the Mavs in exchange for Quentin Grimes and three future second-round picks. Hardaway averaged 14.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game last season. He shot 40.2 percent overall and 35.3 percent from three. Yes, his role diminished in the playoffs. Still, Hardaway's experience and scoring ability make him a serviceable addition.

Grade: B

Acquiring Wendell Moore Jr

Detroit acquired guard Wendell Moore Jr and the No. 37 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft from the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for the No. 53 pick. Moore, drafted by Dallas in 2022, played sparingly for Minnesota. He averaged just three minutes per game last season. His potential and youth add to Detroit's depth, but he remains unproven at the NBA level.

Grade: C

Signing Paul Reed

The Pistons claimed forward/center Paul Reed off waivers. Reed averaged 7.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks in 19.4 minutes per game for Philadelphia last season. He should add defensive prowess and rebounding to Detroit's frontcourt. His versatility and energy will be valuable assets for the Pistons.

Grade: B

Looking Ahead

The Detroit Pistons' 2024 free agency moves reflect a strategic blend of securing key players, adding veteran presence, and taking calculated risks. Extending Cade Cunningham solidifies their future. Meanwhile, the addition of Tobias Harris and other experienced players provides necessary depth. As the team integrates these new pieces, the Pistons aim to improve their standings and make a significant impact in the upcoming season.