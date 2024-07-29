Las Vegas Aces standout A’ja Wilson has been playing some of the best basketball of her career in the 2024 season. Wilson credits her exceptional performance to a personal mantra inspired by Kobe Bryant.

“Rest at the end, not in the middle,” she said in an interview with Megan Armstong of UpRoxx. This phrase, now her phone's screensaver, has driven her to push through challenges and maintain her focus.

Wilson’s motivation also stems from feeling overlooked in the 2023 WNBA MVP voting, where she finished in fourth place. ”

When I got that fourth-place vote, I was like, ‘Oh, I have work to do,’” she said. “I just keep telling myself, ‘Rest at the end, not in the middle.’ I just keep playing, and I keep pushing through. Trying to push through these walls so that I can push through ’em for my teammates so they know that they can push through ’em.”

Wilson's performance stats this season are a testament to her hard work and mindset. She leads the WNBA in points per game (27.2), rebounds per game (11.9), and blocks per game (2.9). Her consistent high-level play has propelled the Aces to a strong position in the league (16-8), with the team eyeing a three-peat championship.

A'ja Wilson has had milestone season

Despite her rigorous schedule, which includes the 2024 Paris Olympics playing wth Team USA, Wilson finds time to connect with fans and support her peers. She attended the Starry 3-Point Contest and Kia Skills Challenge during the WNBA All-Star Weekend in July, showcasing her dedication to the sport and its community.

Wilson’s journey this season has been marked by several milestones, including setting the WNBA all-time record for most consecutive 25-point regular-season games.

Reflecting on her goals, Wilson stressed the importance of resilience and teamwork.

“Celebrating them either as words of affirmation or just making sure that they know that they’re not alone,” she said about her teammates. “That’s what makes us who we are.”

Wilson’s drive for excellence is also evident in her personal milestones, such as the upcoming release of her Nike A’One signature shoe in 2025. Keeping the shoe a secret was challenging, especially amidst online speculation and criticism.

“It was very hard for me to keep my inner pettiness in because I wanted to tell people off every single time,” Wilson said. “But what is delayed is not denied.”

As the Aces continue their season, Wilson’s focus remains on maintaining momentum and striving for another Olympic gold and eyeing a three-peat WNBA championship.