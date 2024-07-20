Allisha Gray has taken the WNBA All-Star weekend by storm. On Friday, the Atlanta Dream guard emerged victorious in both the Skills Challenge and the 3-Point Contest.

Gray took home the Skills Challenge after logging in a time of 32.1 seconds in the final round. She edged out Phoenix Mercury's Sophie Cunningham by 2.4 seconds, taking home her first win of the night. Both women advanced to the final after securing the fastest times in the first round. The rest of the players who took part in the competition but did not make it past the intial round were Brittney Griner (Mercury), Marina Mabrey (Connecticut Sun) and Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever).

