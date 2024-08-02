ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Novak Djokovic takes on Carlos Alcaraz in the 2024 Olympics tennis men's singles gold medal match. Our 2024 Olympics tennis gold medal match odds series has our Djokovic Alcaraz prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Djokovic Alcaraz.

Novak Djokovic finally does something on Sunday which he has never previously done: He will play for an Olympic men's singles gold medal. He didn't reach the 2008 Olympic final because Rafael Nadal stopped him in the semifinals. In the 2012 Olympic final, Andy Murray won after beating Djokovic in the semis. In 2016 in Rio, Djokovic watched Murray repeat as Olympic champion in a final win over Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina. In Tokyo a few years ago, Alexander Zverev beat Russia's Karen Khachanov in the Olympic final. Djokovic has done nearly everything in tennis, but not this. He cried with joy after beating Lorenzo Musetti in the semifinals. That's how much this means to him. He's 37 years old. He can still play well, but he faces more yesterdays than tomorrows at this stage of his career. If Djokovic wants one thing in 2024, it's this. Olympic gold is one win away.

The problem: The guy on the other side of the net is really good and will be a problem for Djokovic,

Carlos Alcaraz routed Djokovic in the 2024 Wimbledon final a few weeks ago. He got nervous late in the third set but was otherwise dominant in a straight-set win over Djokovic. It was a much more straightforward match than the 2023 Olympic final which went five sets. Alcaraz showed everyone that when he is locked in and at the top of his game, he's an extremely hard puzzle to solve. Alcaraz has struggled for much of the summer, but when not playing his best, he has figured out how to win ugly, and no opponent has been able to take advantage of his inconsistencies. This match basically boils down to whether Alcaraz brings his A-game, and whether Djokovic can make Alcaraz commit errors if the Spaniard is even slightly shaky.

Here are the Novak Djokovic-Carlos Alcaraz 2024 Olympics Tennis gold medal match odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Olympics Tennis Gold Medal Match Odds: Novak Djokovic-Carlos Alcaraz Odds

Game spread

Djokovic +3.5 games: -118

Alcaraz -3.5 games: -112

Money line

Djokovic: +190

Alcaraz: -235

To win first set

Djokovic: +152

Alcaraz: -186

Total games in match

Over 22.5: -106

Under 22.5: -128

Games won in match

Djokovic over 11.5: -120

Djokovic under 11.5: -110

Alcaraz over 12.5: -118

Alcaraz under 12.5: -112

How To Watch Novak Djokovic vs. Carlos Alcaraz

TV: NBC / CNBC / USA Network / E!

Stream: Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Time: approx. 8:15 a.m. ET / 5:15 a.m. PT — could start 45 minutes earlier or later depending on length of previous match

*Watch Novak Djokovic vs. Carlos Alcaraz LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Novak Djokovic Could Cover The Spread

Djokovic wants this win badly. He might not win outright, but one set going to a tiebreaker seems like a decent bet, in which case Djokovic has good odds of covering. If Djokovic loses 7-6, 6-4, he covers the game spread. The only way Djokovic gets blown out is if Alcaraz plays a flawless match. However, given the emotions connected to this match, there's a decent chance Alcaraz will get nervous enough to keep Djokovic close on the scoreboard.

Why Carlos Alcaraz Could Cover The Spread

Alcaraz destroyed Djokovic in the Wimbledon final. He wiped out Felix Auger-Aliassime in a blowout Olympic semifinal on Friday. If the very best version of Alcaraz shows up, Djokovic won't be able to keep pace. It will be a 6-4, 6-3 score, with Alcaraz covering.

Final Novak Djokovic vs. Carlos Alcaraz Prediction & Pick

Does Alcaraz likely win? Yes … but does Djokovic likely keep it close? Also yes. Djokovic is going to fight really, really hard for this. He might come up short and settle for a silver medal, but he is going to push Alcaraz enough that he will cover the spread. One set will go to a tiebreaker.

Final Novak Djokovic vs. Carlos Alcaraz Prediction & Pick: Djokovic +3.5 games