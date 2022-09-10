3 surprising Dave Melzter ratings from AEW’s All Out

It’s almost been a week since AEW’s All Out, which can only mean one thing: Dave Meltzer has officially dropped his Wrestling Observer star ratings. That’s right, though the medium has changed ever so slightly, as few fans actually get the Observer in the mail anymore, fans still eagerly comb through the newsletter to see how Meltzer rated each match and hopefully secure some insight into each rating too, if possible.

Unfortunately, All Out 2022 was featured far more prominently in the news section of The Observer than in the review section, as the fallout from the event has pretty much clogged up the inner workings of the professional wrestling world and brought the machine to a screeching halt.

Still, even though everyone was talking about the fight in the back that almost certainly featured biting but not from Larry the Dog, there was still plenty of impeccable in-ring action that deserves some flowers, too, even though Meltzer curiously opted against handing out a single five-star match, let alone the sort of scale-breaking numeral many were hoping to see from The Elite versus Dark Order with “Hangman” Adam Page in their corner.

And yet, three matches did earn 4.5 star rating: The Elite-Dark Order, Eddie Kingston-Tomohiro Ishii, and Swerve in our Glory-The Acclaimed. How did these three matches, which had very little in common, earn the very same rating? Let’s attempt to find out.

Dave Meltzer star ratings for AEW All Out 2022. pic.twitter.com/XQwbuXyNKj — DRAIN is All Out Ω 🧹 (@DrainBamager) September 9, 2022

