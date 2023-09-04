When AEW announced that Orange Cassidy was going to wrestle Jon Moxley for the AEW International Championship in the main event of All Out, it left fans hungry to see what AEW had in store for their second Pay-Per-View in as many weeks.

Would a match for a secondary title really hold up to MJF versus Adam Cole at All In the week before, a match that had been built up all summer long? Or would the odd-man setup between AEW's hardest-core wrestler against the “King of Slothstyle” produce an incredible result that energizes the audience in the United Center and makes fans believe in a CM Punk-free future?

To his credit, OC was asked this question on Rasslin' heading into the show, and even the longest-reigning International Champion wasn't sure of what to expect from the main event.

“That's the thing, I like to take pride in the fact that, when I wrestle, my opponents don't know what I'm going to do. That's why I'm very successful,” Orange Cassidy told Brandon Walker via Fightful. “I feel that I always keep them guessing. I'm unpredictable. Jon Moxley is the same. You don't know what Jon Moxley is going to do. He has a lot of weapons. There are things I haven't shown, there are things he hasn't shown. It's actually the unpredictability of it that we don't know what's going to happen, I think that's what you can expect. I really don't know what's going to happen.”

Fortunately for Cassidy, he didn't have to wait long to find out what would happen, as whether he liked it or not, he found out in the main event of All Out and in doing so, secured the signature match of his career even in *spoiler alert* defeat.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Orange Cassidy squeezed out a classic in the main event of All Out.

Taking the ring with their respective possies by their side, Orange Cassidy and Jon Moxley stared each other down, with the latter clearly wondering if the former had enough juice left in the carton to go to bat, not to mention to the mat, with the proprietor of Death Jitsu.

Things started off with a quick series of strikes from OC, with the underdog champion looking to get the match over quickly, but unfortunately, it wasn't meant to be. No, whether due to his injuries or the sheer OP nature of Moxley as a contender – he is a three-time AEW World Champion after all – Cassidy came up flat, and things went downhill when the show left the ring, as OC was split open and was bleeding buckets at the foot of Excalibur at the announce table.

Though Cassidy rallied and got back up, the brutality wasn't going to stop any time soon, as Moxley, covered in Cassidy's blood – juice? – continued to beat down on his foe, hitting OC with Gotch Style Piledrivers, LeBell Locks, Rear Naked Chokes, and even a Death Rider that looked like it was going to finish off the champ. Still, the defiant grappler soldier on, and despite being drenched in his own blood, he continued to fight for his right to call himself a champion, connecting on multiple Orange Punches as the match went on before being leveled once more by a series of King Kong Lariats.

After taking one more Death Rider that looked like the finisher, Cassidy slowly rose to his feet and stared down his foe, flashing a pair of defiant middle fingers before eating one final Death Rider for the 1-2-3. Moxley, clearly injured, was helped out of the ring by the Blackpool Combat Club, with Wheeler Yuta curiously looking back at his former friend as he walked up to the ramp, while OC stayed down in the ring, allowing the fans to celebrate his 327-day reign and 31 successful title defenses one last time before the show went off the air.

Would it have been incredible to see Cassidy pull out a win against Moxely in the ultimate prove-the-doubters-wrong scenario? Sure, but frankly, Cassidy has done just about everything he could have as the International Champion and the promotion has been selling his ever-expanding injury list for months now. If Cassidy was going to lose his title, it needed to be in a way that mattered, and having the performer many once called a joke go toe-to-toe against PWI's top wrestler of 2020 in a fantastic main event proved that, no matter what anyone wants to say, the pride of wherever, weighing whatever truly belongs in AEW.