Fresh off the heels of All In, AEW All Out is officially here; soon, fans will find out how AEW's first Premium Live Event since CM Punk's firing will go over and if an incredibly vocal Chicago crowd will fill the United Center with cheers for the current roster members or if they will instead boo The Elite and celebrate their “Second City Saint.”

Despite the quick turnaround, Tony Khan rapidly assembled a card that has grown bigger and bigger with each passing day, bloating up to 10 matches on the main show plus three more on Zero Hour to bring the grand total to 13 when all is said and done.

Will it work? Will asking fans to buy two $50 Pay-Per-Views lead to massive returns, or will the show fail to reach expectations in terms of fan interest or financial gains? Only time will tell, but here are seven bold predictions for the show to hold you over until we find out.

7. Better Than You Baybay open up All Out

There's no doubt about it, when all of the Zero Hour fun is done, AEW fans are going to unload their CM Punk chants when the “real” PPV starts at 8 p.m. ET, especially if a member of The Elite is tasked with opening up the card.

The solution? Put MJF and Adam Cole first, as no one but the most hardened CM Punk lifer will boo those loveable Brochachos when they hit the ring.

Now granted, would it be semi-sacrilege to put the World Champion first? Sure, but it happened at Forbidden Door II versus Hiroshi Tanahashi, and considering they're only defending the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championship belts, if MJF can get in for the opening bell from his mini-vacation in Paris, this feels like a good way to ease into the show.

6. Dennis Rodman pulls off some SportsCenter spots

Though not technically on the main card, Dennis Rodman's addition to All Out, where he will be in The Acclaimed's corner when they defend the World Trios Titles against Jeff Jarrett and his crew, will be notable not just for the outcome, but for how the NBA Hall of Famer chooses to handle himself in an enforcer role.

After throwing around Sonjay Dutt on Collision, it's safe to say the 62-year-old will get a few spots to show off his old NWO game in the house his former teammate Michael Jordan built; spots that, if done correctly, might just land AEW on SportsCenter over the long weekend.

5. Crowd boos the heck out of The Young Bucks

On Collision, the Young Bucks got booed for coming out to save FTR from a beatdown against their collective All Out opponents, Bullet Club Gold. Will that happen again at All Out? Yup, and based on the Bucks' history, they will likely lean into the drama and use it to drive what has the potential to be a very interesting match for more reasons than just the finish.

The Young Bucks came to the aid of FTR post-match…But, the handshake was ignored once again! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@DaxFTR | @CashWheelerFTR | @youngbucks pic.twitter.com/JT4evOxah1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 3, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

4. Kenny Omega and Konosuke Takeshita put on a 5-star classic

As crazy as it may sound, All In didn't get a single 5-star rating from Dave Meltzer, who was at the show live in London.

At All Out, that changes when Kenny Omega takes on his former pupil Konosuke Takeshita, as the duo might just be two of the promotion's top five in-ring workers, and after years of training together, they likely know just how to put together a match that plays up their strengths and delivers everything Meltzer looks for in a “perfect” rating.

Who will be the NEW God of Pro-Wrestling? Find out TOMORROW NIGHT at #AEWAllOut, LIVE on PPV, when Kenny Omega finally faces Takeshita one-on-one! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@KennyOmegaManX | @Takesoup | @TheDonCallis pic.twitter.com/seJoUwDpEx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 3, 2023

3. Samoa Joe moves past CM Punk to prove he's still the King of Television

Had Tony Khan known he was going to fire CM Punk before he took the ring at All In, he likely would have called an audible and given Samoa Joe a massive win at Wembley, but since only hindsight is 20-20, that can't happen.

What can happen, however, is Joe turning in a reasonably long but absolutely dominant effort against Shane Taylor, reminding fans why he is the King of Television and still one of the most impressive big men in wrestling at the tender age of 44.

Will Samoa Joe crush Shane Taylor's hope TOMORROW NIGHT when they go one-on-one for the #ROH World Television Title at #AEWAllOut, LIVE on PPV! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@shane216taylor | @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/S9FFHc8ylE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 3, 2023

2. Bryan Danielson makes Ricky Starks into a star

When Ricky Starks took the ring on Collision to call out Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, he began his promo time by instead lamenting the fact that he keeps having to start over in AEW, as he gets close to someone only for them to leave for one reason or another.

Though the segment ultimately had a happy ending for Stroke Daddy, as he gets to wrestling the “American Dragon,” Bryan Danielson, the future is very much up in the air for Starks… unless, of course, the former Ring of Honor Champion commits the entirety of their match on All Out to making Starks look like one of the best wrestlers in AEW, something he's very much capable of doing. If that happens, the rocket may be strapped to Starks still.

1. Orange Cassidy can finally go on vacation

After 326 days and 31 successful defenses, Orange Cassidy is running out of steam, literally, as the International Champion, having to resort to a fist full of glass to get a pin on Claudio Castagnoli at All In in a match that didn't even have a title on the line.

Could he go over Jon Moxley, his toughest opponent ever, at All Out? Sure, but do you know what? No one stays at the top forever, and this feels like as good a time as any to give Cassidy a break. Let Moxley defend the International Championship in New Japan, PWG, and beyond when he's not working in AEW, let OC go on vacation, and really punctuate the show with an emphatic ending.