Andrade hasn’t been on AEW television since All Out 2022, when he was in the middle of an angle with Preston Vance, then of the Dark Order. Since that fateful match, Andrade reportedly got into a physical altercation with Sammy Guevara that turned from Twitter fingers to fisted fingers, complained online about his status, and even sort of said goodbye, presumably to AEW, despite nothing having been announced about his status one way or another since.

What fans didn’t know, however, was that during his time away, Andrade sought out medical attention on a pec he allegedly tore during a match – during the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament if his Twitter is to be believed – and underwent surgery to repair it.

“My first surgery I can’t believe it happened,” Andrade tweeted. “A few months ago, I tore my pectoral. Thanks god! I could and wanted to finish my match. I kept working because I love the business, but we know that many people do not value your effort, these days off I took the opportunity to go to Dr.”

Dang, Andrade even found a way to throw a little dig at the fans for not appreciating him. That’s some pro-level trolling.

Never one to let an Andrade tweet go to waste, his assistant, fittingly named Jose the Assistant, weighed in on the situation too.

“This man loves the business and worked multiple high-level matches with a torn pec, we kept it quiet so the AEW fans could have those matches,” Jose tweeted. “Recuperate rapido, y regresa mas fuerteAndrade El Idolo.”

Does this mean Andrade is going to be returning to AEW in the not-too-distant future? Or is Jose just playing his role until Andrade is officially released? Hopefully, the fans get to find out soon enough.