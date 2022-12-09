By Matty Breisch · 4 min read

When Malakai Black sprayed Julia Hart with his black mist, it created one of the most exciting micro-storylines in AEW. Sure, at the time, some wrote it off; Hart was a valet of the Varsity Blondes, who weren’t exactly fixtures of television at the time, and she spent months wearing an eyepatch and acting strangely without a clear end-game in mind, but in the end, the payoff was massive, as Hart made her triumphant re-debut at Double or Nothing2022, when she sprayed the mist into PAC’s eyes to secure the House of Black a major win over their Death Triangle rivals.

Suddenly, the House was whole, and fans were over the moon to see how the new faction would fare, but how did it happen? Was the plan always to bring a fourth member into the House of Black, or did it just sort of organically happen? Fortunately, Brody King made an appearance on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions podcast and shared how Hart joined the group, as transcribed by WrestleZone.

“Bringing in Julia was interesting, because obviously, on the outside, a 19-year-old cheerleader, makes no sense to be with us. But then, she joins the group and it’s like she fits in perfectly,” King stated. “Even when it came down to making her music, my best friend Colin, he plays drums and writes all the music in God’s Hate. Him and his brother have a million bands, but like they’re very well respected and known in the hardcore scene. Their band, Dead Body, actually wrote the new House of Black theme. He wrote Julia Hart’ theme, He wrote the song that evil Danhausen came out too. He was a massive wrestling fan too, He didn’t make it to be a wrestler, but to have his influence in wrestling now is really cool for him.”

“When he was making Julia’s music, he’s just like, ‘What do you want it to sound like?’ Julia just goes, ‘Well, I like Nine Inch Nails and Marilyn Manson’. I feel like everyone just turned and was like ‘wait, there’s more here than we think’. It was before All Out. She came in at Double or Nothing. So before All Out, me and my wife took her to the mall to find something for her entrance gear. We’ve become like her wrestling parents. He found this black dress and then she just picked up the hat, and she’s just like, ‘I really like this hat’. She put it on and we’re just like, ‘Yeah, that’s it.’ Now people are calling her like Tiny Taker or whatever, but she has this Stevie Nicks vibe.”

“She was this bubbly, sweet cheerleader, and now she just has the most resting b*tch face on earth,” King added.

Tiny Taker, huh? Now that is a very cool nickname that is already sticking with wrestling fans online.

Brody King didn’t want to take a break from AEW alongside the rest of the House.

Elsewhere in his interview with Paquette, King discussed how while the House of Black as a whole took time off from the promotion to take care of out-of-the-ring activities, the proprietor of the Gonzo Bomb wasn’t particularly eager to leave the ring, as he was really catching his stride in AEW, as transcribed by Fightful.

“I didn’t want to do it, I didn’t want to take a break,” King said. “I felt like I had a lot of momentum at the time. Not just that, but I felt like I was really getting in my groove in AEW and showing who Brody King the professional wrestler was. I got to wrestle Darby (Allin) twice, I got to wrestle Jon (Moxley), I feel those three matches really put me on the map where people were like, ‘he’s just Malakai’s sidekick,’ to ‘Oh sh*t, he’s a threat.’ Those are the moments I was waiting for. It was never me questioning if I could do it, it was when I could do it. I feel it all came at the right time, and I was worried about taking the momentum away. We made this return and it was awesome and the whole crowd was standing on their feet and it was almost like we didn’t miss a step. I feel that rare in wrestling because fans are so, I don’t want to say fickle, but they forget about you quickly. For them to give us that reception was awesome.”

As fans may or may not know, King was an absolute force both on the indies, in Ring of Honor, and in New Japan Pro Wrestling before making his way to AEW, where he worked as a singles star, wrestled in tag teams with everyone from Jeff Cobb to Tyler Bateman, and was part of factions like Warbeast, Villain Enterprises, and his own group VLNCE UNLTD, which also featured Chris Dickinson, Homicide, and Tony Deppen. Still, it’s nice to know that King is back in the ring for AEW, even if he shouldn’t solely be viewed as a faction-specific heavy, as his fourth wall-breaking program with Darby Allin clearly proves.