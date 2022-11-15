Published November 15, 2022

By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

Mia Yim is a very popular performer in the WWE Universe. Though she hadn’t technically recorded her first win in the ring since returning from Impact a changed woman, once she secured the W against Tamina in a relatively one-sided singles victory, the services of The OC’s “Rhea Ripley neutralizer” inflated like the price of Cactus Plant Flea Market x McDonald Adult Happy Meal toys.

First came the Damage CTRL trio of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY, who believed that Yim had been overlooked in WWE by the higher-ups during her run in NXT – which is true – and that she should, in turn, join forces with the current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions in order to prove their doubters wrong. While Yim appreciated the offer, the real-life wife of Keith Lee refused to accept it outright, suggesting that she doesn’t have anything against Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, or Asuka and, in turn, doesn’t want to go against them without a reason to.

Fortunately for Yim, at some point, she was treated to another WarGames pitch, as the fourth member of The OC later emerged from the back after SKY’s match with an incredibly jilted Dana Brooke to declare that she would be competing in a match at Survivor Series WarGames, only, it would come in a team with Belair, Bliss, and Asuka, officially evening the teams up at four with one more performer left to add on either side of the vs. symbol. Will Yim make an impact in the WarGames match? Only time will tell, but if she performs like she did against Tamina inside the cage, it will bode well for her future.