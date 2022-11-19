Published November 19, 2022

By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

Danhausen has been a fixture of AEW since January of 2022, when he made his surprise debut at Beach Break in the main event match between Adam Cole and Orange Cassidy.

Since that fateful date, Danhausen has joined Best Friends, formed an unlikely tag team with Hook that was affectionately nicknamed Hookhausen, and wrestled a grand total of 12 matches, six of which he lost. Danhausen has been a fun, funny comedic performer who would earn his paycheck even when he wasn’t working in the ring due to his endless charisma and rabid fanbase who consistently leave him in the top sellers on Pro Wrestling Tees.

But what if I were to tell you that before Danhausen was the “Very Nice-est, Very Evil-est” guy in professional wrestling, he was just the latter part to an almost frightening degree? What if I were to tell you before Danhausen played the role of PeeWee Herman in Captain Howdy facepaint, he instead stylized himself as a sort of deranged, religious serial killer with a face only the cover of Converge’s Jane Doe album could love? Folks, allow me to introduce you to Donovan Danhausen, aka A.D. Danhausen.

Spooky stuff, right? Yeah, it’s safe to say Danhausen, who is actually named Donovan Danhausen outside of the ring, had some re-tooling to do before he became the performer fans love today, but unfortunately for QT Marshall, the past might now stay as dead as he would like. That’s right, after ruining his Halloween, Danhausen is out for blood and has started to re-exhibit the traits he showed back in the day in bingo halls and the deep archives of IWTV. Could the old Danhausen, aka Danhausen After Death, make his AEW debut at Full Gear? Only time will tell but for everyone’s sake, let’s hope the niceness takes a night off to let evil play.