Published November 29, 2022

By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

With one fateful statement on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer whipped the entire professional wrestling world into a frenzy: William Regal’s contract with AEW was only for one year, and it “would not surprise me” – me being Meltzer – if he returns to WWE to work with his good friend Paul “Triple H” once more.

This, when coupled with the very out-of-character decision by Levesque to tweet out a compilation of Regal saying “WarGames!” before Survivor Series and Jon Moxley running down his former mentor for helping MJF cheat in their championship match, telling the English Lord “‘I want you to run,” leave AEW and never come back, led fans to quickly start fantasy booking his return. Would Regal return to NXT to manage his son, Charlie Dempsey? Or take over for Adam Pearce as the new on-camera authority figure? Imagine how over GUNTHER and Imperium would be with “His Lordship” on the mic instead of Ludwig Kaiser.

The possibilities, as they say, are endless but unfortunately for fans, they’ll have to wait a little longer than expected to see what their fantasy booking through, as Meltzer had to issue a correction on Twitter to his previous comments.

“A correction from last night’s show regarding Regal’s deal,” Regal said. “Based on what he said when he signed, his deal signed last spring was for three years.”

Womp, womp, talk about a bummer; all of the clues were for nothing, all of the happenstances were simply that, and Excalibur won’t have a day’s rest until at least 2025, when he’ll finally be free of the relentless flirting… unless, of course, Regal re-signs.